Tower T17023 2.2L Air Fryer review: A compact, budget-friendly countertop cooker

Tower T17023 2.2L Air Fryer review: What could be better?

While this model’s compact size and shape is ideal if you’re a solo household or have a small cooking area, the other side of that coin is that its capacity is quite limited at 2.2L. While sizable enough for sides or two small portions of protein, this air fryer is not the model to plump for if you’re looking to cook whole meals or make food for multiple people. To again give balance to a positive, this air fryer’s simplicity and straightforwardness can also be attributed to its lack of extra features or functions. Where other air fryers I’ve tested have included extra cooking modes or at the very least, presets for common items like chips, fish or oven food, the T17023 remains barebones.

Finally, limited to a maximum cooking time of 30 minutes, the T17023 can’t quite match the performance or ease of use of more expensive models. Homemade chips, for example, need to be parboiled before being cooked and it cannot compete with the efficiency and results achieved by models such as the Instant Vortex Plus (£150) or Ninja AF160UK Max (£170), both of which can operate at 200ºC+ for up to an hour.

While these above complaints are all valid things to note, any criticisms I have of the T17023 do need to be tempered by the fact that it is a decidedly budget-priced model. Finding a quality air fryer for less than £100, let alone £50, can be a difficult task and so Tower’s 2.2L air fryer does need to be considered in the context of its price.

Tower T17023 2.2L Air Fryer review: Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for a more feature-packed model or something with more wiggle room in terms of capacity, then the versatile Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (£150) and roomy, single-basket Ninja AF100UK (£150) are upgrades worth taking a look at.

However, if you’re just looking to quickly whip up some handy sides or portions of protein for one or, at a stretch, two people, then the Tower T17023 is a great option. Its 2.2L capacity means it can’t fit a huge amount of food but it does allow it to remain incredibly compact, being one of the smallest and lightest air fryers I’ve ever tested. As well as being suited to smaller kitchens, the T17023 is straightforward to use and a solid performer when it gets going, efficiently cooking oven classics and various meats to a respectable level of crispness.

This air fryer is also one of the cheapest I’ve tested. The majority of the other options we recommend will ask you to fork out over £100, while the Tower T17023 will let you get in the air frying game for around £50.