Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Air Fryer review: A portable air fryer?

While most air fryers consist of a removable cooking basket and a large main unit, the Ninja Crispi is set up very differently. It seems that, after giving people a few years to warm up to the idea of air fryers, manufacturers are ready to shake up the countertop cooker’s traditional format with innovative designs and functions.

Recently, we reviewed an air fryer with vertical cooking baskets, one built low and flat to better cook pizzas and now the Ninja Crispi, designed to take air frying on the go. Its portable Power Pod lid contains the heating mechanism and simply needs to be plugged in and placed on one of Ninja’s Tempware glass containers (it won’t work with a regular glass dish, I’m afraid). These glass cooking dishes also come with separate lids, so you can take leftovers as lunch or cook meals on-to-go, wherever you’ve got access to a socket.

Initially, I wondered if the Crispi’s Power Pod alone could match the performance of a full-size air fryer and whether all the dishes and lids would actually come in handy. The answer is mostly, with a few caveats.