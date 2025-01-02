Tefal Easy Fry Pizza FW4018G0 air fryer review: The shape of air fryers to come?

If you’ve yet to be tempted by the air fryer bandwagon, Tefal’s Easy Fry Pizza could be the one to reel you in. That’s because it offers something different to many: enough flat space for cooking a good-sized pizza. Not a few teeny snack-size pizzas or a personal pizza that leaves you wanting more, but a proper 11-inch base, making it great for families, sharing or delicious leftovers.

In this, it’s strayed from the tried-and-trusted formula of a deep drawer with enough height to cram in a whole chicken; the most you’ll squeeze in here is poultry pieces. Instead, though, you’ll be able to bake frozen or fresh pizza in minutes without turning on your oven – making a substantial saving if you eat pizza often.

More importantly, it’s no one-trick pony: it does most of what a bigger air fryer would: air fry chips, sizzle bacon, crisp up food from the freezer, bake and dehydrate. Even better, I had minimal issues with it during testing and was impressed with its performance, range of functions and ease of maintenance.