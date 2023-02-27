Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer review: Get it cheaper for Prime Day

The Instant Vortex Plus is a premium 6-in-1 air fryer launched by Instant Brands, the brains behind the cult favourite Instant Pot pressure cooker. That association alone will be enough to send some people’s expectations soaring, so it’s with some relief that this dual drawer model has proven to be a genuine cut above your average air fryer.

It’s fair to say that it’s an impressive all-rounder. The Vortex Dual drawer has highly adjustable time and temperature settings, a 7.6L capacity split between two drawers, and a slew of other useful features. The most notable of which are the ClearCook see-through basket windows and its bright interior lights, which can be controlled independently.

This fryer’s appeal stretches well beyond its feature list, however, as it combines an easy cooking experience with reliably excellent results time after time.

READ NEXT: The best air fryers you can buy