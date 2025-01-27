Philips 5000 Series (NA555/09) Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer review: The must-have appliance for a health kick

Air frying converts will already know the value of adding an air fryer to their countertops. However, the launch of Philips’s first air fryer and steamer, the 5000 Series Dual Basket Steam Air Fryer, promises something more: even healthier low-fat and fat-free cooking.

Not only can you use it to whip up homemade chips, it’s possible to steam veggies, fish and dumplings, as well as opt for a combination of steam and air frying for succulent meats and fish. You can choose the combination option to bake bread, too.

Another benefit of the Philips 5000 Series steam function is that it allows you to steam clean the bigger pan. This means that if you don’t have a dishwasher to do the dirty work of degreasing for you – or you want to avoid clogging pipework – you can run a self-cleaning programme to loosen the mess, then simply wipe or rinse it away.

Of course, none of this would matter if it wasn’t great at cooking too and fortunately, it is. I was delighted with the delicious, crunchy chips it made in the bigger pan and the moist, tender roast chicken. In short, it’s an excellent way to improve your midweek meals.