Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7l AF140UK review: A space-saving air fryer that will fit into your kitchen

As you might expect, it’s slightly cheaper than the 6.2l AF180UK – but not by much. There are other clear differences between the two though: while the bigger model has six presets, Ninja’s Air Fryer Pro AF140UK has just four, the bake and Max Crisp functions being omitted in favour of a capsule collection of air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate.

The top temperature on the Pro AF140UK is 210°C, compared to the speedy 240°C offered by the 6.2l AF180UK; that’s still plenty of heat for most foods, but treats from the freezer can take a little longer to crisp up. Its crisper plate also isn’t as versatile in terms of position – you won’t be able to mount it higher up like the one in the 6.2l AF180UK – but the plus of that is that it’s marginally bigger at 21.5 x 21.5cm (WD).

In terms of other dimensions, the most significant difference is the Pro AF140UK’s height (reduced by 4cm), which allows it to scoot below kitchen wall units with ease: 28.5 x 36 x 26.5cm (WDH). It’s lighter too: a weight of 4.8kg makes it that bit easier to stash in a cupboard when not in use.

The Pro AF140UK comes with a lower wattage of 1,750W compared to the 6.2l AF180UK (2,000W), despite this, its power usage of 0.617 kWh of electricity at 200°C for an hour wasn’t much less (0.624 kWh). At a rate of £0.25 per unit, this would cost around £0.15.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7l AF140UK review: What’s it like to use?

One aspect I always appreciate when reviewing an air fryer is cooking guidance and the Pro AF140UK has plenty, all tailored to its capacity. As well as some recipes to get you started, there’s an easy-to-follow cooking chart advising on times, temperatures and amounts for different food. The Pro AF140UK’s buttons are all named, too, which adds to the ease of use.