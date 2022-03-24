Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 air fryer review: A Prime Day bargain

With the exception of a slight change of colour for the handle, the design is identical to the previous model, with a glossy plastic body and a viewing door at the front, which opens outward like a traditional oven. There’s even an internal light that activates when you open the door.

The fryer is controlled via a touch-sensitive panel and digital screen on the top panel, where you can scroll through a variety of preset cooking functions for things such as fried chicken and fish, as well as adjust the time and temperature manually. While it might not be quite as sleek as some of its competitors, the digital touchscreen, capacity and versatility are all things you’d expect from a more expensive air fryer.

If you’re after something a bit more sophisticated in the looks departments, the similarly priced Ninja MAX Air Fryer (£150) is a decent option, too, although it lacks a rotisserie and its capacity is much smaller at 5.2 litres. Alternatively, if that £140 price tag is still just a bit too much, the Tower 5-in-1 now comes in at only £100 and means you don’t have to sacrifice that excellent capacity and rotisserie. The downside? It doesn’t have quite as much versatility or as many accessories.

Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 air fryer review: What’s good about it?

There are some excellent new additions to this air fryer and they make such a difference to what you can cook. The addition of the pizza and steak plate make it really easy to get a crisp finish on foods you can’t typically cook in an air fryer and, while the plate isn’t huge, it’s big enough for a 9 x 8in pizza.