Best Boxing Day deals 2024: bargains in technology, home and garden
We've sorted the true discounts from the dud deals so that you get the best bargains this Boxing Day
It may get stiff competition from other sales periods these days (Black Friday, I’m looking at you) but when it comes to the traditional bargain hunter, the Boxing Day sales are the high point of their year.
2024 should be no exception, and we’re expecting some very exciting deals, particularly on mattresses and bedding, vacuum cleaners, toothbrushes, TVs, audio gear and smartphones, as retailers and manufacturers clear the decks to make way for all the new launches expected in early 2025.
Traditionally, these sales would start in store and online on Boxing Day. Though in recent years, we’ve seen bargains start to appear around the 23rd December, or as soon as retailers can no longer guarantee pre-Christmas delivery. That said, the best of the bargains often surface in the early hours of the 26th December, particularly at traditional retailers like John Lewis and Curry’s.
As always, when it comes to sales periods, it can be difficult to know whether the deals you find are indeed the best for your wallet, or if some clever price adjusting just before the discount lands means it’s not quite the bargain that’s advertised. That’s where the team here at Expert Reviews has your back. Our decades-long experience of bargain hunting means we’re professionals when it comes spotting deals. Therefore, we will only recommend a deal if it is truly a deal, as we compare a product’s deal price to its average total across the whole time it’s been available to buy
We will also only recommend products that we’ve reviewed and rated highly, or have bought and owned ourselves.
So without further ado, here are favourite deals that are currently available. Simply scroll down the page or click one of quick links below to jump to the relevant section:
- Smartphones
- Laptops
- TVs
- Headphones
- Air fryers
- Coffee machines
- Vacuum cleaners
- Mattress and bedding
- Dehumidifiers
- Toothbrushes
- Home security
Google Pixel 8a (Was £443, now £352)
Sadly, the Pixel 8 Pro deal that’s been doing the rounds for a little while appears to be out of stock at most (if not all) retailers, but here’s the next best thing. Its smaller sibling, the Pixel 8a, is just as fully featured as its pricier counterpart yet it’s a heck of a lot cheaper. Right now, you can pick it up for just £318 in Obsidian, or black to you and me!
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (Avg £336, now £251)
If you’re on a tight budget but don’t want to compromise, our smartphone expert Ben Johnston recommends the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It’s “the best sub-£400 phone [I’ve] tested this year”, according to Ben, and right now it’s just £269. The absolute lowest we’ve ever seen it is £251 over Black Friday, but this nevertheless represents great value for money.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop
(Was £849, now £599)
Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge earned a solid four stars in our review. And while it’s got stiff competition from the 2024 crop of Snapdragon-powered CoPilot+ Windows laptops, for just £599 in Curry’s post-Christmas sale-gasm, it’s outstanding value for money. This model makes do with a 15.6in FullHD IPS rather than a 16in 2.8K OLED display and there’s only 256GB of eUFS storage but the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 chipset gives it plenty of poke. For under £600, it’s an absolute steal.
Apple MacBook Air 13.6in M2 Laptop (Was £996, now £749)
MacBook Airs running on the 2022 M2 chipset may lack the absolute grunt of the latest M3 models but for the majority of users that simply won’t be an issue as the M2 model is plenty fast enough for most everyday use. And while a new M3 13.6 Air will set you back over a grand you can now pick up an M2 machine for just £749 down from £996 which is a pittance for a laptop that has always been, and remains, the doyen of ultra-slim ultra-compact laptops. When we reviewed this very Apple MacBook Air 13.6in M2 back in 2022, we awarded it a full five stars.
Dell XPS 16 Laptop (Was £2,899, now £2,449)
Dell’s radical XPS design language is very consumer tech marmite: You’ll either love it or hate it. The zero-lattice keyboard and capacitive Fn key row either push the laptop aesthetic in bold new directions or are a pointless effort to reinvent the wheel depending on your point of view. We tend towards the latter and think Dell deserves a pat on the noggin for bravery. The daddy of the XPS range complete with an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 16.3in FullHD display and an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU is now on sale for £2,449, a £350 discount so you can have a potent and beautiful laptop without breaking the bank.
HP Pavilion SE 14 Laptop (Was £599, now £429)
The HP Pavilion SE 14 is the answer to the question “What’s the cheapest Windows 11 laptop I can buy and not instantly regret it”? Running on an Intel Core i5 1335U CPU with Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM the underpinnings are surprisingly powerful and up-to-date for such a cheap laptop. The 14in FullHD IPS display won’t win any awards but it’s not as bad as you might expect and the keyboard is pretty decent too. The cherry on the cake is the price: Right now you can pick it up for £429, a saving of £170 on the usual price, which is peanuts for a competent Windows notebook with no serious flaws.
TV deals
TCL C645K 65in 4K TV (Was £599, now £478)
If you are after a big, cheap but quite good telly, then you could do a lot worse than pick one from TCL’s Android TV-powered C645K range, all of which feature a 60Hz VA panel with a direct LED backlight combined with quantum dot filters. You can pick from a range of sizes between 43 and 85in.
The pick of the bunch is the 65in 65C645K model, which we found to offer excellent picture quality for the money even at the standard price of £579. Head over to Amazon and the same model is yours for just £478 making it even better value. Impressively for a budget TV, the TCL boasts a very low input lag of only 10ms making it a good bet for gamers who want a big panel to connect to their consoles. If you have the space the 85in model is on offer with a 43% discount at £849.
Philips OLED759 (Was £1,099, now £783)
How about an OLED telly for less than a grand? These deals are harder to come by but the Philips OLED759 has received its first major price drop since launch, dipping to just £783 down from an RRP of £1,099. Our TV expert, John Archer, called it a “feature-packed and appealing option for the money” in his review, giving it a four-star score and a Recommended award. This is even lower than its Black Friday discount price of £849 – a further £66 saving, to be exact.
Panasonic W60 (Was £349, now £290)
If you’re after the cheapest telly we recommend this Boxing Day, especially if you’re looking for a second TV for the bedroom, then you can do a lot worse than this Panasonic W60 deal. With £59 knocked off the usual price, this Freely TV provides on-demand and live TV without the need for a set-top box or aerial.
Denon AH-C830NCW Bluetooth earbuds (Was £139, now £69)
Denon’s first true wireless earbuds impressed us with their clean and detailed sound and solid noise cancellation performance but for the price — £139 at the time of review — we thought they were rather lacking in the features department with no EQ settings or companion app. But now you can pick them up from Richer Sounds in black for under £70 once you’ve joined the store’s free VIP Club. It’s an amazing price that makes these bare-bones Denons very strong competitors when it comes to sound quality per £ outlay.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (Was £213, now £179)
In the words of our very own Head of Reviews, Jon Bray: “This is the best actual deal on headphones I’ve seen so far, I reckon”. If that isn’t praise enough, I don’t know what is. The best earbuds for iPhone users, the introduction of USB-C charging to the already tremendous AirPods Pro 2 was a welcome step for convenience, not to mention the improved audio quality being the cherry on top of an already incredibly appealing package. They’ve been at this first-ever discount price of £179 since Black Friday, and remain an absolute steal in our eyes.
Tefal EasyFry Dual Zone air fryer (Was £146, now £100)
Our air fryer expert, Jamie Stedmond, spent an entire week using this air fryer to cook his main meals, and was “impressed with the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer’s versatility, performance and healthy cooking”. If you fancy replicating the experience, you can currently pick one up for its lowest-ever price on Amazon, going for just £100 – that’s £46 less than average price.
Our Place Wonder Oven (Was £195, now £155)
A TikTok viral sensation, the Our Place Wonder Oven is currently £155. That’s down from the launch price of £195 – or £40 off. We saw it reach just £150 over Black Friday, so we’ll wait to see We gave it four stars and a Recommended award in our original review, with air fryer expert, Danielle Amato, being particularly fond of its design and ease of use.
Ninja DoubleStack XL (Was £270, now £200)
The Ninja DoubleStack XL – our favourite space-saving air fryer – has received yet another price drop since the Black Friday sales. Beating its previous record price by £30, it’s now only £200. If you ask me, that’s the best price you’re going to see for quite some time.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop (Was £76, now £54)
Coffee machines won’t get much cheaper than this over the Boxing Day sales. Admittedly, it isn’t quite the cheapest it’s ever been, but the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, which we gave four stars and a Recommended award in our review last year, is now only £54.
De’Longhi Magnifica S Smart (Was £480, now £309)
A compact, sturdily built coffee machine with a wide range of settings, the De’Longhi Magnifica S Smart is now £58 off over at Currys. Going from £480 to £309, that’s the best price we’ve seen so far.
Shark Stratos (Was £449, now £300)
“A cordless stick that smells as good as it vacuums”. If that isn’t a glowing recommendation, I don’t know what is – and it’s a verdict that comes from our vacuum cleaner expert, Andy Shaw, so you know it’s legit. The Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner is unique in that it releases perfumed fragrances as you clean, and it can be yours for just £300, down from £449.
Origin Hybrid mattress (Was £629, now £459)
You can expect plenty of mattress deals over the course of the Boxing Day sales and this Origin Hybrid deal is the one of the first that’s come through that we recommend. It earned a recommended award in our five-star review, in fact, and now that it’s 45% off (a king size for £459), this isn’t a deal you should sleep on (or you should, I guess).
Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo mattress (Was £850, now £700)
If you’re a hot sleeper and after a mattress with excellent temperature regulation, then this Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo mattress saving might be right up your street. Earning a full five stars and a Best Buy award in our original review, the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo mattress also provided terrific edge support. It can be yours for just £700 in king size, down from £850.
Oral B iO3 (Was £96, now £60)
Are you looking for our top pick amongst the toothbrush crowd? The Oral B iO3 was awarded Best Electric Toothbrush in our Product of the Year awards last year, and it still holds up as one of the best around. It has fantastic battery life in our tests and quiet, effective cleaning for the price, and down from an average of £96.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (Was £208, now £108)
Fancy something flashier? Our favourite high-end SoniCare toothbrush, the DiamondClean 9000, is cheaper than ever at just £108. In our tests, we found that it offers the most powerful clean that Philips brushes offer, and we liked its app connectivity with pressure sensitivity alerts.
Blink Mini 2 (Was £28, now £17.49)
Cheap security cameras don’t get as good as this, especially with this new Black Friday discount. The Blink Mini 2 is our favourite budget security cam, with a dinky weather-resistant design, superb image quality and a handy spotlight feature. It’s now less than £18, which is pretty darn cheap and the lowest it’s ever been.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) (Was £99, now £70)
The Battery Doorbell from Amazon-owned Ring is almost the default purchase for anyone wanting to drag their front door answering solution into the twenty-first century. The new 2024 incarnation boasts a sharp 1,440 x 1,440 wide-angle video feed that can see packages on your doorstep and good battery life though as always to get the best from it you’ll need to take out a Ring subscription plan.
You’d be mad to pay the full £99 for the Ring Battery so it’s just as well that it’s currently on offer for just £70 which is about as cheap as it gets away from the annual Black Friday consumer frenzy.