It may get stiff competition from other sales periods these days (Black Friday, I’m looking at you) but when it comes to the traditional bargain hunter, the Boxing Day sales are the high point of their year.

2024 should be no exception, and we’re expecting some very exciting deals, particularly on mattresses and bedding, vacuum cleaners, toothbrushes, TVs, audio gear and smartphones, as retailers and manufacturers clear the decks to make way for all the new launches expected in early 2025.

Traditionally, these sales would start in store and online on Boxing Day. Though in recent years, we’ve seen bargains start to appear around the 23rd December, or as soon as retailers can no longer guarantee pre-Christmas delivery. That said, the best of the bargains often surface in the early hours of the 26th December, particularly at traditional retailers like John Lewis and Curry’s.

As always, when it comes to sales periods, it can be difficult to know whether the deals you find are indeed the best for your wallet, or if some clever price adjusting just before the discount lands means it’s not quite the bargain that’s advertised. That’s where the team here at Expert Reviews has your back. Our decades-long experience of bargain hunting means we’re professionals when it comes spotting deals. Therefore, we will only recommend a deal if it is truly a deal, as we compare a product’s deal price to its average total across the whole time it’s been available to buy

We will also only recommend products that we’ve reviewed and rated highly, or have bought and owned ourselves.

So without further ado, here are favourite deals that are currently available. Simply scroll down the page or click one of quick links below to jump to the relevant section: