Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge review: Snappy Snapdragon

The most natural comparison to make here is with the M3-based MacBook Air – another slender, lightweight laptop, also with great build quality and based on an efficient ARM chip.

However, the Samsung has a nicer OLED screen than the Air’s IPS unit, performance is slicker in some regards, and prices are more reasonable. A 13.6in M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD costs £1,499 – £100 more than the 14in Book4 Edge – and a 15in M3 MacBook Air the equivalent of our review sample would set you back £1,899, a difference of £200.

If it must be Windows, then there’s a huge amount of choice available to you, but if you have your heart set on one of these new Snapdragon laptops, then the principal rivals are the Asus Vivobook S 15 (S5507), the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and the forthcoming Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 9.

I’ve tested the Asus and the 15in version of the Surface Laptop 7 and those offer similar experiences. My pick for value is the Asus machine. It has a slightly less desirable design, but prices start at a highly reasonable £1,300 for a laptop with a 15.6in OLED screen, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can also pick up the smaller 13.8in Microsoft Surface laptop for only £1,049, albeit with the less capable Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and smaller 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review: Design and key features

My overall favourite so far in design terms, though, has to be the Surface Laptop 7. Not because it’s as good looking or desirable – the Samsung is slim and light, and this 16in model impresses with its minimalist appearance and overall build – but the Surface, while heavier and chunkier, is fantastically easy to get inside and repair or replace key components. It’s worth making the compromise, in my opinion.

Not that there’s anything wrong with the engineering that has gone into Samsung’s latest laptop. As with previous Galaxy Book Pro laptops, it’s nicely made, with a sturdy all-metal frame, finished in smooth matte silver. The keyboard layout is a little fussy for me – at least it is on the 16in model – as it has a compact numeric keypad squeezed in on the right-hand side, pushing the whole layout to the left. I prefer not to have the numeric keypad for this reason, but your preferences may vary.