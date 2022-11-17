Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review: Unbeatable value in the Prime Day sale

While the mechanics of the display haven’t changed, the Fire HD 8 (2022) at least sees a slight bump in colour reproduction, covering 78.7% of the sRGB gamut, as opposed to the 2020 model’s 70.8%. This still isn’t outstanding, mind you, so don’t expect the richest and most vibrant colours. The contrast ratio also scored higher, measuring 1,826:1 in our tests, and the peak brightness of 457cd/m2 is a notable improvement.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review: Performance and battery life

The biggest change in the Fire HD 8 (2022) is the new hexa-core 2GHz MediaTek MT8169A processor, which claims to deliver up to 30% faster performance than the previous model.

The results of the Geekbench 3 CPU tests certainly seem to support this, with the Fire HD 8 (2022) showing roughly a 27% increase in single-core performance over the 2020 version. Multi-core performance sees an even bigger leap – helped along by the two additional cores – with a whopping 59% edge.

In practical terms, the Fire HD 8 (2022) can still feel quite sluggish to use, with pauses that feel just a little too long when opening apps. More importantly, the standard Fire HD 8 (2022) performs practically identically to the more expensive Plus variant, meaning that you don’t get a drop in performance by opting for the cheaper model.

Due to some difficulties with app availability on the Amazon Fire app store (more on that in a moment), it’s not possible to assess the Fire HD 8 (2022)’s GPU capacity with our standard GFXBench test, but you should temper your expectations here. High-quality 3D gaming is off the table – as you’d expect for something this cheap – but simpler titles like Candy Crush will run reasonably well.

Battery life is another area in which the Fire HD 8 (2022) shows notable improvements over the 2020 model. In our standard video rundown test, it lasted for an impressive 19hrs and 33mins, which is roughly 24% longer than the 2020 version managed. Even better, it’s a good half an hour longer than the Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) lasted.

Unfortunately, the charging speeds haven’t seen the same improvements as battery life, with the provided 5W charger still taking around five hours to juice the battery back up from empty.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review: Fire OS and Alexa

Like the rest of the Amazon family of tablets, the Fire HD 8’s software is based on Android – in this case, Android 11 – with the brand’s own Fire OS 8 launcher plastered over the top. All the usual perks and drawbacks of Fire OS are present and correct here, so how ingrained with the Amazon ecosystem you are will determine how well you get on with it.

From the home screen, you swipe left and right to access your Kindle content, Prime Video selections, Amazon Music tracks and more. Hands-free Alexa also returns from the 2020 iteration, offering you all the regular features of Amazon’s voice assistant, such as weather updates or TV show recommendations, without pressing a button, just like with an Echo device.