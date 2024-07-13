When we tested this Tower air fryer, it was a versatile cooking wonder and it’s ridiculously cheap this Amazon Prime Day

Want great air fryer deals this Amazon Prime Day? The Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1, which blew us away in our tests, is going cheap at £68

If you haven’t yet invested in an air fryer, now’s your chance to get a brilliant one on the cheap in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Right now, the fabulously versatile Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1 Air Fryer is available for just £68, down from an average Amazon price of £92.

That’s a fabulous discount on a product we were happy to award a full five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our full review, even at its original price of £140. This deal will only be available until midnight on 17 July or while stock lasts, so make sure you make the most of this deal before it’s gone.

Did the Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1 air fryer get a good review?

In our full Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1 review , we gave the air fryer a maximum five stars out of five.

, we gave the air fryer a maximum five stars out of five. We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the highest praise we can give.

What’s so good about the Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1 air fryer?

It cooks brilliantly: In our tests, the air fryer oven produced delightfully crispy homemade chips in around 23 minutes at 200ºC with just one tablespoon of oil. Its rotisserie function also worked beautifully, cooking a whole chicken to perfection in only 45 minutes.

In our tests, the air fryer oven produced delightfully crispy homemade chips in around 23 minutes at 200ºC with just one tablespoon of oil. Its rotisserie function also worked beautifully, cooking a whole chicken to perfection in only 45 minutes. Easy to use: It comes with an “extensive recipe book, which makes using it pretty much foolproof”, according to our resident air fryer expert, Danielle Amato.

Large size: It has a huge 11-litre capacity, which makes it easy to cook full meals.

It has a huge 11-litre capacity, which makes it easy to cook full meals. Dishwasher-safe accessories: The air fryer has multiple cross-hatch crisping trays, a multipurpose metal rack, and a drip tray to collect excess oil. It also has a pizza and steak cooking plate, a rotisserie spit, a kebab wheel with ten skewers, and two heatproof silicone mitts. Everything removable is dishwasher-safe.

Are there any disadvantages to this Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1 air fryer deal?

Plastic exterior: While it was hard to find fault with the air fryer’s cooking abilities, we thought the exterior plastic design felt a bit cheap for its mid-range price point.

While it was hard to find fault with the air fryer’s cooking abilities, we thought the exterior plastic design felt a bit cheap for its mid-range price point. Tricky internal cleaning: As stated, the attachments can be chucked straight into the dishwasher, but you’ll need to clean the air fryer’s innards like a normal mini-oven.

How has the Tower Xpress Pro 10-in-1 air fryer’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The average price of the Tower 10-in-1 is £92 on Amazon, and this current Prime Day deal price is just £6 dearer than its cheapest ever price of £62.

When we reviewed the air fryer oven, it cost £140, making the new £68 price tag an absolute bargain.

Where can I find more air fryer deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend hours every year during Prime Day searching for the best air fryer deals to show our readers. If you’d like a full explanation of our deals hunting process, you can find it in this detailed article.

