We’ve tested countless air fryers, and this Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer Amazon Prime Day deal is a showstopper

Air fryers seem to be taking over the world right now, and if you’re yet to buy one for yourself you’re in luck. That’s because Amazon has dished up a juicy Prime Day discount on the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer, which is one of the best we’ve ever reviewed.

The generous discount brings the price down to just £115 down from an average price of £136 on Amazon. But if you want to get the discount you’ll need to get in there quickly as the sale ends at midnight on 17 July.

Did the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer get a good review?

In our testing, we gave the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer five out of five .

. It also earned an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

What’s so good about the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer?

In our tests, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer produced excellent results. Cooking times were speedy, chicken breasts came out evenly browned, and we could cook most of a full English breakfast in no time.

We also loved the air fryer’s Sync cook function. This allowed the two drawers to cook separate things at once with co-ordinated cooking times – perfect for prepping meat and potatoes separately.

Anxious cookers will also love the inclusion of basket windows and lights, which let you check in on your food as it cooks, without losing any heat.

The air fryer also comes with lots of adjustability. Its various settings can easily be changed using the touchscreen controls, which our expert Danielle Amato described as “highly responsive” and “one of the best I’ve used”.

Are there any disadvantages to this Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer deal?

The air fryer doesn’t come with a recipe booklet or starting guide to help you get going or give inspiration for recipes to cook in the air fryer.

We’re nitpicking now, but we found that the touchscreen was slightly susceptible to scratching in our tests.

How has the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The current average price of the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer is £136.

When we reviewed it, the air fryer retailed for £150.

Where can I find more air fryer deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

During Prime Day, we spend hours meticulously trawling the virtual shelves to bring you the best deals on products we love. To learn more about how we find good air fryer deals, read about our methods in this article.

