The Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer is good enough to replace your oven and now it’s heavily discounted for Prime Day

The Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer scored top marks for performance in my review and now you can bag it for less in the Prime Day sale

If size matters to you, then don’t miss out on this incredible deal on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer – one of my favourite air fryers. Right now, you can pick up the beautiful, limited edition copper version for £200 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That’s an incredible £45 saving on its average Amazon price and one of the best air fryer deals I’ve seen so far.

Did the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer get a good review?

In my full Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer review, I gave this XL model a four-star Recommended award. This is in part due to its fabulous performance and generous capacity, but I also loved its design, ease of use and range of cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, baking and proving, to name a few.

What’s so good about the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer?

In my tests, it performed admirably across a range of dishes. From perfectly crisp medium-sized roast chicken in less than 50 minutes, to crisp, fluffy roast potatoes and chips, this air fryer exceeded my expectations time and time again. It can also cook vegetarian proteins, vegetables and cakes extremely well.

As well as beautiful results, I was also impressed with the FlexDrawer’s incredible 10.4l capacity and removable divider, which turns this air fryer from a classic dual-drawer model into a mega drawer for large-scale cooking.

In fact, with the divider removed, I was able to roast a hefty 3kg chicken, as well as chunky lamb shanks, without overcrowding the drawer. This is an absolute game changer for families and couples who want that additional space for larger meals when they have guests over. In fact, I’d even go as far as to say in some instances it could replace your oven.

Are there any disadvantages to this Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer deal?

It’s worth mentioning that the main reason the FlexDrawer missed out on a five-star award in my full review was its price. While this is a fantastic deal, it’s still a fairly expensive air fryer and I’d recommend it for those who are looking to upgrade their current air fryer for more space, or those who want a slicker, high-performing model.

Another thing to consider is that while the FlexDrawer’s capacity is a huge benefit, it also comes with its downsides. The first is its size, you’ll need a lot of counter space for this one, as it’s both wide and heavy. The huge “mega drawer” also makes it a bit tricky to clean. If, like me, you have an average-sized sink, you might find the FlexDrawer quite cumbersome to clean and while it is dishwasher-safe, it takes up a lot of space, so you might prefer to wash it by hand.

How has the Ninja FlexDrawer’s price changed over time on Amazon?

Right now, this limited edition copper model is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon at just £200. Its last lowest-ever price was £204, back in May this year.

Its average price on Amazon tends to sit around £245, meaning you’ll be saving about £45 on its usual price – not bad at all. This is even better still when you consider the standard black model was a whopping £269 when we first reviewed it just a few months ago.

