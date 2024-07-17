The Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer gets an XL price cut for Prime Day

Some of the most exciting Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve seen are for brand new items – so new that we haven’t even published our in-depth reviews of them yet. Take the new Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer, for instance. At £270 it’s an investment but at £210 for Prime Day it’s a brilliant buy.

Amazon has discounted both versions of the Ninja Double Stack XL, but one gets a bigger price cut than the other. The Amazon-exclusive copper and black edition is down to £210, while the swish grey and chrome edition is cut to £216.

When our home editor Danielle Amato put the Double Stack XL front and centre in our First Look roundup of Ninja’s new air fryers for 2024, she loved its multi-storey approach to adding cooking space while saving counter space. She thought the £270 price tag was on the high side, but says these Prime Day price cuts make it “a very good buy”.

As with all the best Prime Day deals, this one is reserved for Prime members, including anyone on the free 30-day Prime trial. Follow the link below to sign up, and remember you can always cancel before the trial ends.

Did the Ninja Double Stack XL get a good review?

, we called the Ninja Double Stack XL “ingenious” for its space-saving multi-storey approach and said it’s “unlike anything we’ve seen before”. While our full review is yet to go live, our home editor and air fryer expert, Danielle Amato, has been seriously impressed with its speedy cooking times and easy to clean baskets.

Ninja’s similarly-priced air fryers perform exceptionally well in our in-depth reviews, with the £250 Ninja Speedi and the £220 Ninja Foodi Dual Zone both receiving the maximum five stars.

What’s so good about the Ninja Double Stack XL?

The Double Stack XL achieves the previously unachievable in air fryer world: a slimline counter footprint and whopping capacity. Its 9.5l total capacity is shared between two baskets, each with a wire rack to split it further so you can cook four different things at the same time.

The Double Stack heats from the rear, unlike most dual-drawer models that use standard top-down heating, and the control panel is on the side rather than the front. Despite these tweaks it still features all the usual Ninja cooking modes including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Reheat.

The fryer keeps Ninja’s sync and match functions, which ensure everything finishes cooking at the same time, and adds a new Dual Layer Pro setting to help you keep track of cooking four different items at once.

In our tests, we were impressed with the DoubleStack’s performance and cooking times. It can manage a whole 1.3kg chicken in less than 50 minutes.

The Ninja Double Stack XL also looks fabulous, whether you go for the grey and chrome finish or the special Amazon edition black and copper – the latter being slightly cheaper for Prime Day.

Are there any disadvantages to this Ninja Double Stack XL deal?

Make sure you choose the right colour for your kitchen: the grey and chrome Ninja Double Stack XL is a slightly less exciting deal at £216, while only the copper and black edition drops all the way to £210.

This is still an expensive investment, so if you’re looking to spend less, you could consider the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer, which is another exceptional performer but doesn’t give you the same space saving benefits.

How has the Ninja Double Stack XL’s price changed over time on Amazon?

, it cost £270. The copper and black edition has never been discounted before today. Amazon has discounted the grey and chrome edition before, but never below £253. Its average price on the site is £267.

Ninja, John Lewis and Currys all currently sell the Ninja Double Stack XL for £270.

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend hours trawling Amazon’s virtual shelves during Prime Day to bring you the best deals on our favourite and most highly rated products. Read this article to find out more about how we choose the best air fryers, kitchen appliances and other products you can buy.

