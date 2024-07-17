I’m an air fryer expert and these are my favourite air fryer deals in the Prime Day sale

Looking for the best air fryer deals this Prime Day? I’ve tested dozens and these are my top picks

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a mega deal on an air fryer. However, there are a lot of deals out there and even more air fryers, meaning that finding the real deal discounts isn’t always easy.

That’s where I come in: I’ve been testing air fryers for years and am quite the expert. I’ve also seen their prices rise and fall and always keep my eyes open for the very best deals on the models I consider the best of the best. So whether you’re looking for something simple, a dual-drawer model, a mini oven, or something from a specific brand, like Ninja or Tower, I’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find my top picks of the air fryer deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Be warned: these deals end at midnight on 17 July, and often sell out well before then, so don’t hesitate.

Don’t forget that you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage. If you’re not already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that’s ridiculously easy to cancel. Just follow the link below to get started.

1. Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer in limited edition copper (now £200, was £245)

Right now, you can save an impressive £45 on the average Amazon price of the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer in the Prime Day sale. This extra-large capacity air fryer is my personal favourite and is ideal for families or simply those looking to upgrade from their current model. In my Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review, I gave the classic black model four-stars and a ‘Recommended’ award. It only missed out on the full five stars due to its price tag – a whopping £269 at the time of my review, earlier this year – so now’s the perfect time to scoop one up.

The FlexDrawer performed admirably in all of my tests and was able to cook a whole medium chicken to crisp-yet-juicy perfection in under 50 minutes. However, the most ingenious feature of this air fryer is its removable divider, which transforms the FlexDrawer from a dual-basket model into one with a much larger, 10.4l capacity – a “megazone” that’s ideal for whole chickens up to 3kg.

Due to its size, it can be quite the countertop hog but, if you’ve got the space, this one of the best air fryers you can buy, especially at this discounted price of £200.

2. Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 (was £92, now £71)

If you’re on a tighter budget but still need enough cooking space for a family, this spacious 11l option from Tower is a really great find. It’s not quite as slick as the likes of the Ninja Foodi Flexdrawer above but it performs well and has loads of interesting functions – including a rotisserie chicken accessory, which produces a delightfully crisp whole chicken in under an hour.

I gave this model the full five stars and a ‘Best Buy’ award in my in-depth Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 air fryer review. This somewhat clunky-looking fryer has some fantastic upgrades on the brand’s previous model and exceeded my expectations. It might not be the most stylish but you’ll be hard pushed to find anything else this good at this price.

3. Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4.7l (now £94, was £122)

We were very impressed when we tested out the Ninja Air Fryer Pro’s bigger brother a few months back, with some of the highlights from the full Ninja Air Fryer Pro MAX 6.2l review including its consistent performance, simple functionality, and easy to clean drawers.

Right now, you can pick up the smaller, 4.7l version for under £100 – something almost unheard-of for a Ninja air fryer.

So what will you be missing from the 4.7l Pro version vs the Pro Max? The most obvious difference is a slightly smaller capacity, meaning this fryer is best suited to single-person households, or two at a push. Also the 4.7l Pro version only has four settings: Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, and Reheat, which means you won’t be getting the Max Crisp or Bake functions that you can find on the Max model.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a compact air fryer, you’re not going to get much better than this in terms of performance and style, which is why it’s on my list of must-considers this Prime Day.

