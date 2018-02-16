How to pick the right Android Phone for you

How much should I be spending?

Android phones stretch from sub-£100 budget handsets to four-figure flagships, so the answer to this is really how much you are willing to spend. You can get a very competent Android phone for not very much money, but if you want all of the latest and most advanced features, expect to spend more for the privilege.

It’s also worth noting that the pricier handsets tend to receive more years of software support, keeping them up to date with the latest security updates, the latest features and the newest versions of Android for longer than their more affordable counterparts. It may be worth spending more upfront to get a phone that’ll remain up to date and usable for longer than a cheaper alternative.

What features should I look out for?

Putting aside more niche functions such as wireless charging and integrated AI, these are the main things to bear in mind when choosing your new Android smartphone:

Display: There are two main types of display you’ll see here – LCD panels are more common on cheaper phones, while AMOLED’s tend to be pricier, but offer better contrast and a deeper black level. You can tell a lot about a phone’s display from its specifications – resolution tells you how sharp it is, refresh rate will indicate how smooth it is to interact with – but crucial elements such as brightness and colour accuracy require hands-on testing. We evaluate both of these during the review process, and you can see the exact results for individual handsets by checking the full reviews.

Cameras: There’s one area in phone cameras which is mostly exclusive to flagships, and that’s telephoto zoom lenses. If you want crisp, highly detailed zoom images, you’ll simply have to spend a little more. Everyone else, however, can find some excellent cameras in the more affordable ranges too; we include camera samples in all of our standalone reviews which you’ll find links for on this page, so check the images out before you settle on your new phone.

Battery life: Smartphone battery life has improved over the years, but we’re still living in a world where a charge may only just get you through the day. Phone battery sizes are measured in milliamps-per-hour (mAh) and while larger cells tend to last for longer, that’s not always the case. We test every phone with the same battery test, so if in doubt, check out the full review to see how well a phone compares to its competitors.

Performance: As a general rule of thumb, more expensive phones will tend to come with higher-performing chipsets. However, budget and mid-range platforms have improved to a point where you don’t need the most expensive phone on the market to enjoy a smooth, hitch-free user experience. Unless you plan on regularly playing graphics-intensive phone games or running multiple demanding apps at once, don’t feel pressured into going for the biggest and most expensive handsets.

Software: These phones are all Android devices, but they can look and feel quite different. Certain manufacturers – notably Samsung, OnePlus, Honor and Xiaomi – put their own customised “skin” on top of the Android OS, while the likes of Google and Motorola use stock Android (or near-stock) to deliver a more consistent experience for their users. All the phones on this list run the same apps, however, so this is mostly a case of personal preference.

Storage: Cheaper phones will tend to offer one or two storage varieties, usually 128GB or 256GB, while more expensive models can get 512GB or even 1TB variants. While it can be tempting to go for the bigger capacity models for future-proofing, watch out for models that also let you add a microSD card – the maximum capacity for these is usually up to 1TB, so this can be a more cost-effective way to expand your phone storage.