Hisense AX5125H review: Highly immersive Dolby Atmos at a very affordable price

More importantly, this is a great-sounding system that delivers a genuinely immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X experience – with the latter being something of a rarity at this end of the market. The front soundstage has width and height, while the rears helped envelop me in the action.

The system boasts a total of nine speakers, and I found them to be tonally balanced and generally well-integrated. The use of similar drivers throughout ensures that sounds pan smoothly around the room, and the rears manage to hold their own without getting lost in the mix. If you feel you need a bit more oomph at the back, you can adjust the surround volume, though I never felt the need.

The inclusion of a dedicated centre speaker ensures dialogue remains clear and focused on the screen, never getting swamped by all the other channels. The overall delivery is generally very good, with plenty of amplification grunt, an uncongested midrange and clear treble reproduction. As a result, higher frequency effects are rendered with pleasing clarity, and I never felt they sounded strained.

The subwoofer plays its part by taking over the heavy lifting at lower frequencies, and in general, it provides a solid foundation that gives drums or explosions added depth. However, as I’ll explain in the next section, this is the one area where the AX5125H’s affordability is most apparent.

The AX5125H not only decodes all the Dolby and DTS sound formats, it also offers several sound modes, including Movie, Music, Game, News, Sport, Night, and AI. In the absence of any other EQ controls, these modes are your best option for fine-tuning performance, and all are fairly self-explanatory.