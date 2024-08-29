Hisense U8N (65U8NQTUK) review: A stellar Mini LED TV

The U8N ships in the Energy Saving picture mode, but as is often the case, this setting delivers an inaccurate picture compared to the industry standards. There’s a significant excess of blue energy in the greyscale, a gamma with huge fluctuations and oversaturated colours that result in average DeltaEs (errors) of around 11 for the greyscale and nine for the colours.

Switching to the Filmmaker mode immediately improves matters; however, not as much as I’d like because the three primary colours don’t match each other, and the gamma tracks above the target of 2.4. As a result, the average greyscale error is 4.6, which is above the visible threshold of three. Thankfully the colours are close to their saturation targets, producing an average DeltaE of 2.8.

The U8N includes calibration control that proved effective at increasing the overall accuracy. I was quickly able to bring all the primary colours in line with each other and get the gamma tracking the target more closely. The result was an average error of only 1.1, and this improved greyscale accuracy also resulted in tighter colour saturations with average DeltaEs of only 1.2.

The screen uniformity on the review sample was generally good, with no obvious clouding and only a small amount of DSE (dirty screen effect). The dimmable zones do an excellent job of delivering deep blacks while also being able to handle bright objects, without introducing the haloing or blooming seen on less capable local dimming TVs.

I often say it’s not how many zones you have but what you do with them that counts. I’ve seen plenty of TVs with fewer zones that still delivered excellent blacks and bright highlights without introducing any annoying glowing around objects. The U8N was able to do both and cleanly rendered the stars against the cosmos during space scenes in Gravity.