Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review: My new favourite earbuds for sound quality

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, like all of the British manufacturer’s audio products, are very expensive. At £349, they’re among the priciest true wireless earbuds you can buy, eclipsing popular flagship options like the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM5.

They’re designed for a different demographic, however. Bowers has always prioritised sonic performance and lavish aesthetics above noise cancellation and mainstream appeal, meaning its wares typically find a home with audiophiles and the style-conscious. The Pi8 are absolutely on-brand in this regard; they sound superb and a successful design overhaul elevates their appearance above that of the B&W Pi7 S2 they’re replacing.

That’s not to say they’re devoid of the features you’d expect of wireless earbuds costing a small fortune. Far from it, in fact. The Pi8 have an impressive set of specifications and a couple of tricks up their sleeve to stand out from the crowd.