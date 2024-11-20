Sony LinkBuds Fit review: Passing the Fit and proper earbuds test

The Sony LinkBuds Fit are one of two new entries in a Sony wireless earbuds range I have mixed feelings about. The original LinkBuds had a novel design but let in too much external sound to be viable for general use. The LinkBuds S, however, impressed me with their combination of a comfortable fit, decent ANC and Sony’s handy Adaptive Sound Control.

Fortunately, it’s the latter from which the LinkBuds Fit take their design cues. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, I like them for many of the same reasons. Achieving an optimal fit can be a faff, but once they’re snugly in your ears, they’re among the most comfortable earbuds around.

The selection of features available in Sony’s new Sound Connect app is comprehensive and, while other earbuds offer superior noise cancellation, the LinkBuds Fit balance the attenuation of external noise with environmental awareness successfully.