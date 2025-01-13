CES 2025: JBL’s new headphones come with a game-changing touchscreen transmitter

I’m always happy to see brands try something innovative with their headphones. The market is oversaturated, and too often manufacturers play it safe with iterative updates.

When I learned that JBL was launching the JBL Tour One M3 over-ear headphones at CES, my initial reaction was that it was doing just that. I felt like I already knew what the press release would say: promises of improved noise cancellation, superior sound quality, longer battery life and perhaps a refinement of the design that served the JBL Tour One M2 well.

While I wasn’t too far off the mark – the Tour One M3 have upgraded drivers, better battery life and ear cushions filled with a “special foam that improves passive noise cancellation” – they offer something I’ve not come across on a pair of mainstream over-ear headphones.

That something is the JBL Smart Tx, a wireless audio transmitter the brand says will help the Tour One M3 push the boundaries of what high-performance over-ear headphones can achieve. The accessory can be plugged into any USB-C or analogue audio source to unlock more stable and lower latency wireless streaming as well as enhanced call quality.