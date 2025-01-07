Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: The leading object-based audio formats, explained

Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: What is DTS:X?

DTS, or Digital Theatre Systems to give the company its full name, has been used in cinemas since its launch in 1993. DTS:X is the name of its spatial sound format, which is a rival to Dolby Atmos and also uses object-based audio.

The introduction of DTS:X was essentially the opposite of Dolby Atmos, with the former being launched in early 2015 as a consumer format before being offered to commercial cinemas later. The first Blu-ray to include a DTS:X soundtrack was Ex Machina, and since then the format has been included on a large number of Blu-rays and 4K discs. The format is delivered using lossless DTS-HD Master Audio, making it backwards compatible and allowing those without the necessary decoding to still enjoy 5.1- or 7.1-channel sound.

As an object-based audio format, DTS:X offers increased immersion using an expanded array of speakers to produce a three-dimensional soundstage. The format is based on DTS’s Multi-Dimensional Audio (MDA) platform, which the company has made open and license-free to expand the popularity of DTS:X.

The initial version was restricted to 11.1 channels, but the introduction of DTS:X Pro has expanded the total speaker layout to a maximum of 30.2 channels with added width and overhead options – putting DTS:X on an equal footing with Dolby Atmos.

Of course, you don’t need to buy thirty speakers and two subwoofers to enjoy DTS:X, and the strength of the format is its flexibility. It doesn’t require a specific speaker layout, adapting its processing to whatever is available. This allows you to arrange your speakers how you want, while still enjoying the benefits of immersive audio. But it also means your system can evolve as you add more speakers over time, expanding the channel configuration. LG’s US95TR is one of our favourite soundbars to support DTS:X through its 9.1.5-channel setup. It supports Atmos too, making it a great pick if you want to be able to access both object-based formats.

Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: How do they differ?

Since both formats are object-based they’re quite similar, with the same maximum number of channels. Dolby Atmos has an edge in terms of total objects being rendered at any one time, and DTS:X has a slight advantage when it comes to bass management. In addition, your soundbar, AV processor or AV receiver will be using the same speaker layout for both formats, so it is doubtful one would sound any different to the other.

DTS claims that DTS:X is the more flexible format because it will work with “any speaker configuration within a hemispherical layout”. However, common sense dictates that you can’t have sounds emanating from where there isn’t a speaker, so these claims of full immersion regardless of the speaker configuration should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The only way such claims are possible is through the use of psychoacoustic processing, which tricks the brain into thinking a sound is emanating from a specific location. Both companies are guilty of making rather spurious claims of full immersion from minimal setups, with two-channel TVs claiming to support Dolby Atmos. In reality, if you want to get the full benefit of Dolby Atmos or DTS:X you’re going to need a lot more speakers than two.

Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: How can you get the most from these formats?

Despite claims that DTS:X works with any speaker configuration, if you want to get the most out of it or Dolby Atmos you need at least two height channels. Without them, there’s no realistic way to create that all-important hemisphere of sound through which objects can be moved.

The good news is that you don’t necessarily need to install speakers on your ceiling to create these height channels, with soundbars and even speaker manufacturers using up-firing drivers to bounce sounds off the ceiling, thus creating the illusion of an overhead channel.

While this solution is convenient, it isn’t perfect. For one thing, you can’t bounce low frequencies, so height channels produced using up-firing drivers will lack any bass. The other problem is that their effectiveness is very dependent on your ceiling. The lower, flatter and more reflective it is, the better the effect. If you have a very high or vaulted ceiling, this approach isn’t going to work.

If you’re building a dedicated home cinema, you owe it to yourself to install in-ceiling speakers and get the best possible experience from Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. You don’t need to go mad when it comes to the overhead channels, but the more speakers your system has to play with, the more realistic the hemisphere of sound and smoother the steering of the objects.

In reality, most people will be restricted in terms of the number of speakers they can install – either due to budget, space or limited processing or amplification in their AV receiver. This raises an interesting question, if you’re limited to nine channels do you go for a 5.1.4- or 7.1.2-channel speaker configuration?

My advice would be to choose the 7.1.2-channel layout because the two overhead channels will be sufficient to create height effects but without the two rear speakers, there will be a big sonic hole behind you. If you imagine immersive audio as a bubble that envelops you, the use of seven speakers to encircle the main listening position plus two overhead is more effective at creating that bubble than only five at the front sides, plus, it’s unlikely you’ll notice the four overhead. One such option is the Philips Fidelio FB1. This bolsters a 5.1.2-channel speaker setup by adding two virtual front channels and supports both Atmos and DTS:X.

Dolby Atmos vs DTS:X: Where can you find them?

This is where the two formats differ significantly, with Dolby Atmos bordering on the ubiquitous, whereas DTS:X soundtracks are becoming harder to find.

At the cinema, Dolby Atmos dominates, with almost all new releases using the format for their soundtracks. Not all cinemas offer Dolby Atmos, but you can bet any new movie already has a Dolby Atmos mix ready to go.

The pre-eminence of Dolby Atmos extends to the domestic market as well, where all the streamers use Dolby Digital Plus to deliver Dolby Atmos where it’s available. Most of the big shows from the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Apple use Dolby Atmos, and almost no one is currently using DTS:X.

As a result, you’ll find there are countless Atmos-enabled TVs and soundbars available at a huge range of price points. You can pick up something like the Creative Stage 360 soundbar for under £200, though bear in mind that this is limited to 2.1 channels, so its Atmos impact is very constrained. Even affordable TVs like the Samsung Q60D support Atmos, though again, there’s only so much a television with two down-firing speakers can achieve with object-based audio. For a more convincing Atmos built into your TV, you’d need to go for something like the Panasonic Z95A, which incorporates a speaker bar underneath its panel and also crams in side- and up-firing speakers.

The situation isn’t quite so one-sided when it comes to Blu-ray and 4K discs, but note, the number of releases with Dolby Atmos far exceeds those with DTS:X soundtracks. In addition, many older films are being remixed in Dolby Atmos for their release on 4K disc, and while this has also been done occasionally for DTS:X, that number has trailed off in recent years.

There has been a recent trend to remix classic albums in Dolby Atmos, with music streamers like Tidal and Apple offering these new mixes, and some of them also being released on Blu-ray. And once again it’s another area where Dolby Atmos has become the dominant sound format.

READ NEXT: Best TV under £500