Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition review: Not as smart, but this iconic speaker sounds better than ever

At first glance, the new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition looks much like the last iteration of the brand’s celebrated wireless speaker. But while essentially a mid-cycle upgrade, there’s still much to differentiate it from its predecessor.

Components have been upgraded in pursuit of acoustic improvement, and the feature set has been tweaked. Amazon’s Alexa has been given the heave-ho, but all-new titanium dome tweeters and sophisticated mid-range drivers have ushered in greater smoothness and tonal accuracy. The Zeppelin has had a refinement bump.

It also comes in a couple of fancy new colourways. If you’ve never owned a Zeppelin before, now might well be the time to ditch your dusty hi-fi stack and bring one home.