JBL just launched four new Bluetooth speakers – I was there to get an early look at them

JBL has no intention of loosening its grip on the Bluetooth speaker market if the launch of four new additions to its range is anything to go by.

The market-leading American manufacturer took over 26 Leake Street in the heart of London last week to unveil the JBL Charge 6 and JBL Flip 7, alongside the JBL PartyBox 520 and JBL PartyBox Encore 2. Also on show were the JBL Tour One M3 over-ear headphones announced at CES in January.

In a raucous environment attended by hundreds of journalists and influencers from across Europe, it was tricky to spend much quality time with the products. However, I have samples of the Flip 7 and Tour One M3, so you can expect reviews of those in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, I’ve broken down the key features of each speaker and provided some initial impressions of them.