JBL just launched four new Bluetooth speakers – I was there to get an early look at them
JBL took over an “urban chic” venue in London to celebrate the launch of its Charge 6, Flip 7, PartyBox 520 and PartyBox Encore 2 speakers
JBL has no intention of loosening its grip on the Bluetooth speaker market if the launch of four new additions to its range is anything to go by.
The market-leading American manufacturer took over 26 Leake Street in the heart of London last week to unveil the JBL Charge 6 and JBL Flip 7, alongside the JBL PartyBox 520 and JBL PartyBox Encore 2. Also on show were the JBL Tour One M3 over-ear headphones announced at CES in January.
In a raucous environment attended by hundreds of journalists and influencers from across Europe, it was tricky to spend much quality time with the products. However, I have samples of the Flip 7 and Tour One M3, so you can expect reviews of those in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, I’ve broken down the key features of each speaker and provided some initial impressions of them.
JBL Charge 6
I was a big fan of the JBL Charge 5 and this next-generation iteration makes smart improvements in some interesting areas.
The Charge is quite large for a portable speaker, and previous versions weren’t particularly easy to transport. JBL has addressed this by including a detachable carrying strap that can be clipped on in two ways. The first lets you create a small finger loop, the other takes the form of a larger handle, allowing you to carry the speaker like a handbag.
Other changes see the speaker’s IP rating bumped up from IP67 to IP68 (it’s now protected against prolonged immersion in water) and an additional protective bumper added to both ends of the speaker around the passive radiators. This should help ensure the Charge 6 is even more rugged and durable than its predecessor.
Maximum output has been increased from 40W to 45W and battery life gets a bump, too, with the Charge 6 able to last for up to 24 hours, four hours longer than the Charge 5. That figure can be increased to 28 hours by engaging JBL’s new Playtime Boost feature, which disables your EQ, increases volume yet somehow manages to reduce battery consumption.
Additional features include Auracast support, high-resolution lossless audio playback over USB-C, phone charging capabilities, and the use of AI Sound Boost, a new algorithm designed to help JBL speakers sound a lot bigger than they are.
It’s hard to argue with any of the tweaks JBL has made to the Charge speaker format. Nothing useful has been removed and all the additions are sensible ones. I’m very excited to get my hands on one to hear how it sounds.
The Charge 6 will be available to buy in seven colours (black, blue, camo, pink, purple, red and white) from 1 April and costs £170.
JBL Flip 7
The Flip is JBL’s best-selling portable speaker series and has shipped over 20m units in the past decade, so don’t expect JBL to drastically change the formula anytime soon.
But, as with the Charge 6, several things elevate it above the Flip 6. In addition to a carrying strap, JBL is bundling the Flip 7, which weighs 560g, with a carabiner for clipping the speaker onto your bag. The strap and carabiner are easily interchangeable using a clever “PushLock” catch on the speaker’s body. The additional bumpers protecting the passive radiators on the Charge 6 are found on the Flip 7, too.
Audio output, IP rating and battery life have also been boosted here. You’re getting an additional 5W of sonic power for a total of 35W, two hours extra juice (up to 14 hours total playtime or 16 hours with Playtime Boost) and IP68 dust and waterproofing.
The Flip 7 can’t be used to charge other devices like its larger stablemate, but it does support Auracast broadcasts, multi-speaker connection, lossless playback over USB-C, AI Sound Boost and customisation via the JBL Portable app.
It will go on sale at the same time as the Charge 6 and comes in the same colours but is cheaper at £130. I’ve currently got one in for testing and I’ve been extremely impressed by how loud this little blighter goes. Keep an eye out for my full review in early April.
JBL PartyBox 520
If the Flip or Charge aren’t going to cut it and you want something to really get the party started, the PartyBox 520 will be more up your street. It’s a behemoth with a periscopic handle that can be rolled around on wheels and the most powerful battery-powered speaker in the brand’s extensive range.
Raw output is stated at a whopping 400W, battery life clocks in at 15 hours of playtime and the PartyBox 520 is IPX4 rated for water resistance so can withstand a rain shower. It also delivers a full-on lightshow courtesy of LEDs built into its facade.
Many of the features found on the Charge 6 and Flip 7 are here too, including Auracast support, multi-speaker pairing and AI Sound Boost. The PartyBox 520 has a different companion app, however, with JBL PartyBox overseeing customisation duties.
My anecdotal experience of the PartyBox 520 was outside of the event venue, where a particularly exuberant joker was wheeling it around blasting out ragga and drum n bass, much to the enjoyment of passersby. It goes loud – very loud – and the lighting certainly fits the bill if you’re looking for an eye-catching centre piece.
Such a large and powerful speaker doesn’t come cheap, however. The PartyBox 520 will cost £700 when it is released on 1 June.
JBL PartyBox Encore 2
Easier on the wallet and less likely to cause noise complaints from your neighbours is the Encore 2. It’s considerably more compact than the PartyBox 520 and only able to output 100W but still has plenty of oomph.
Built-in microphone and guitar inputs mark it out as an appealing option for budding musicians and karaoke fans, and although it doesn’t incorporate wheels like its larger sibling, it does have a handle.
LED lighting, Auracast, multi-speaker functionality, IPX4 water resistance and 15-hour playtime complete the £300 package, which will go on sale on 1 April.