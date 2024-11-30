Expert Reviews

This is a rare discount on the mattress topper I’ve been using for years

Panda’s sitewide Black Friday sale has cut the price of its Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper by 15%

When it comes to online bed-in-a-box mattress brands such as Emma and Nectar, you can usually find a deal any given time of the year. And in the case of some, these promotional sales never seem to end.

That said, London-based mattress and bedding brand Panda are a bit of an exception. You’ll have to wait until peak deals periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday to roll around. And would you look at the date? Black Friday weekend is here.

Right now, Panda is offering sitewide discounts of up to 30%, including savings on the mattress topper that I have been using myself for years.

I originally reviewed the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo mattress topper back in 2021, featuring it on our best mattress toppers roundup as a great value option if you’re after a foam topper. It’s not made of any fancy layers as some “hybrid” toppers you’ll find on the market now are – just 5cm of memory foam and a breathable cover, 70% of which is bamboo fibre. Three years on, I’m still using the topper and finding it consistently comfortable and supportive.

At full price, a king size Panda mattress topper will cost you £160. But in the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can get it for just £136.

The Memory Foam Bamboo Topper isn’t the only Panda product I’ve tested. The brand’s foam pillow – also a good value option – is down from £45 to £38. And the Cloud Duvet (king size, 10.5 tog) is down from £145 to £123.

On the mattress front, the Hybrid Bamboo mattress earned itself a five-star Best Buy award in our review, and is currently discounted from £889 to £622.

For more deals on a wide range of products, be sure to check out our Black Fridays deals hub, where we’ll be highlighting the best discounts on smartphones, air fryers, headphones and more.

