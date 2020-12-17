Best pillow for neck pain: Tested picks to banish stiffness and sore muscles

The best pillows for neck pain are designed to support your head and neck properly so you can avoid discomfort. Whether it’s from lying in an awkward position or having the wrong supports, sleeping is a common way to pick up aches and pains in your neck. Luckily, getting the correct support can be a simple and inexpensive affair.

This article contains several great and varied options to put your neck pain to bed if you’ll excuse the pun. Memory foam is the most popular material for this type of pillow, but we’ve also considered and presented alternatives for different tastes and needs. You’ll also find the pillows come in a range of shapes and sizes for different preferences, with prices ranging from just £14 to around £70-100 for more premium models.

Some pillows featured have been thoroughly tested in real life by our experts, while we endorse others based on exhaustive market research, including comparing specifications, checking manufacturer websites, reading user reviews and more. Our top recommendations come with all the information you need including sizes, materials and washing instructions. Below them, you’ll find our detailed buying guide with expert comments to help you find the right pillow for you.