Best electric blanket 2024: Keep warm with the best electric mattress covers, fleeces, duvets and overblankets

What kinds of electric blanket are there?

Blankets come in two basic types: heated mattress covers or pads that sit on top of the mattress but beneath the sheets, warming you and the duvet from below. Meanwhile, an overblanket slips inside your duvet cover to keep you cosy from above – some versions replace your duvet entirely.

Which you choose is largely a matter of personal preference, but manufacturers of memory foam mattresses often advise against heated pads because they restrict the mattress’s ability to mould to your body, and there’s a risk of the foam itself getting damaged in the long term.

What differences are there between blankets?

All electric blankets warm your bed, but they differ in how long they take to heat up and how much control you have over the temperature. Some take under five minutes to warm up, while others take substantially longer. That’s not necessarily a problem if your blanket has a timer and your bedtimes are regular, but it’s worth thinking about.

All blankets have a range of heat settings, but the number might vary from three to 12. More advanced blankets might even have different settings for different zones, so you can have additional heat for your feet or different heat levels for the two sides of a double bed.

What other things should I look out for?

Beyond that, think about materials – do you want a flat underblanket or something fleecy that holds the warmth? We’re now seeing electric blankets with a thick fleece or Sherpa lining, while there are electric mattress toppers that warm up your bed and add an extra layer of comfort at the same time. Thinner, lighter underblankets might be a better fit for you, but you need to know that they’re going to be comfortable, and that heating elements or cable connections aren’t going to poke through the blanket and annoy you when you’re trying to settle down to sleep.

Also, look out for the practicalities. How long are the cables? How does an underblanket attach to the mattress? Are the controls positioned where you can get to them? These are usually simple plastic modules attached by a cable to the side of the blanket, but some are removable to make the blanket easier to wash or clean. Being machine-washable is clearly a good thing, and some blankets can be tumble-dried.

Many double or king-sized electric blankets also come with dual controllers for the two or more heat zones, so you or your partner have control over the temperature on your or their side of the bed. The only downside? In most cases you’re going to need two electric sockets to accommodate the separate power cables.

Finally, it’s always worth double-checking the safety features. A BEAB Approved Mark is a must, showing that the blanket has had appropriate testing, and you should also look for features such as an overheating safety cut-out or an automatic shutdown, so that a forgetful moment never results in a disaster.

