Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper review: Significant luxury with solid cushioning

The Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper may not be made by a brand that’s been on your radar before. But it should be now. Run by a husband-and-wife team, this duo are passionate about designing quality bedding and each product is environmentally friendly, sustainably sourced and suitable for allergy sufferers. The whole bedding range is luxurious. It’s considered. It’s personal. With that said, I’ll get onto the item in question today: the Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper.

It’s the only mattress topper offered by this brand, which is not a bad thing. It means every ounce of research has gone into crafting a product that’s said to bring ‘a touch of indulgence to bedtime’. The question is: is it successful?