Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper review: Significant luxury with solid cushioning
If cranking up your bed’s comfort level is your goal, then you won’t do better than Scooms’ Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper
Pros
- Thick and cushioning
- Natural materials
Cons
- Pricey
- Sleeps warm
The Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper may not be made by a brand that’s been on your radar before. But it should be now. Run by a husband-and-wife team, this duo are passionate about designing quality bedding and each product is environmentally friendly, sustainably sourced and suitable for allergy sufferers. The whole bedding range is luxurious. It’s considered. It’s personal. With that said, I’ll get onto the item in question today: the Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper.
It’s the only mattress topper offered by this brand, which is not a bad thing. It means every ounce of research has gone into crafting a product that’s said to bring ‘a touch of indulgence to bedtime’. The question is: is it successful?
Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper review: What do you get for the money?
Scooms stands out easily thanks to its bright green branding, which in this case comes courtesy of a large fabric bag containing the topper. The topper itself has a box-like design with double stitching that sits neatly on top of the mattress and is held down with elasticated straps. These straps are nice and wide, which I found made them satisfyingly easy to attach.
If you’re looking for a topper to add height to your mattress then this one’s a winner, as at 7cm thick it’s super plush and cosy – everything you’d expect from a feather topper, in fact. Filled with 85% Hungarian goose feathers and 15% goose down, with a breathable cotton casing, it’s an instant hit of luxury. If you’re looking for something thinner and flatter, this won’t be the right choice for you.
I also really liked the little touches that Scooms have added, such as a little tag with footprints on to show which end is for the bottom of your bed. This topper is spot wash only, so you should probably use it with a mattress protector: Scooms recommends you pair it with its own 100% Cotton Mattress Protector.
Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper review: What does it do well?
This topper was a great addition to my mattress, which I should add is a very comfortable model I’d invested in a few years ago. The instant I climbed into bed, I knew it was going to be a good night’s sleep. With the medium softness expected from down feathers, this topper was right up my street: plush, sinkable and indulgent. It feels like luxury. It feels like what you’d expect of a five-star hotel.
Not only that, but it fit the bed snugly without too much overhang, unlike some others I’ve tested, such as the Woolroom’s Organic Wool mattress topper and Silentnight’s Airmax 800.
Its neat, symmetrical design didn’t lose shape at all after being slept upon, but you’d probably need to fluff it up over time to keep it looking plush. The double stitching keeps the feathers and down evenly spaced between the pockets, and I didn’t feel a single ache all night. In fact, I barely registered turning over at all.
The only thing that I would point out is that, as with many other feather toppers, it sleeps warm. Perfect for cosy nights, but if you find yourself drawn to the coolest bedding you can find, this topper might not be the right choice for you.
Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper review: What could it do better?
The Scooms topper is without doubt one of the most comfortable mattress toppers I’ve tested, and as such there isn’t much I can think of to improve its design.
Admittedly, the price is high. But you’re paying for luxury and I worry that if the cost was brought down to a budget level, then this quality would suffer. The only other thing that stopped me awarding the topper five stars is that it’s not an all-year-round design: as I noted in the cons, this is a warm topper and summer nights could get hot. Then again, paired with different bedding this could be a different story altogether.
Scooms Hungarian Goose Feather & Down Mattress Topper review: Should you buy it?
Yes it’s pricey, but if you’re looking to breathe new life into a mattress that’s past its best, then this will surely do the job, giving you height and depth that supports you in all the right places. I’d argue it’s ideal for side sleepers and anyone not worried about splashing out a bit to get the quality they want.
Overall, a very well thought-out design that offers, dare I say it again, ‘luxury’ that’s a great competitor for the big guns in the world of bedding.