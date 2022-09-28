Best pillow for front sleepers: Comfort and support for those who snooze on their stomachs

How we test pillows

The best way to test a pillow is to sleep on it. And here at Expert Reviews, that’s exactly what we do. Although, in the process, we also consider some key factors. These include:

Value for money

Firmness

Temperature

Loft (Height)

For example, the height of a pillow is important when thinking about how supportive it is: those that sleep on their side may want a pillow that’s firmer and loftier than those who just sleep on their back or front. How hot a pillow will feel during the night will vary in relation to the interior composition. Some pillows, all-foam ones in particular, retain heat more so than others, making them less suitable for those prone to overheating.

We also consider other key attributes including trial periods, removable covers and special characteristics – such as adjustable and ergonomic designs – all of which play a part in our recommendations.

The best pillows for front sleepers you can buy

1. Soak and Sleep 90% Hungarian Goose Down Pillow: Best down pillow for front sleepers

Price when reviewed: From £90 | Check price at Soak & Sleep

Soak & Sleep’s Hungarian goose down pillow is well put together, costs a bit less than most down pillows, and comes in a solid range of sizes and firmnesses. The pillow is made from a central supportive core of feathers, with a lofty but light outer layer of down making up the bulk of the pillow. The pillow also comes encased in a 280-thread count, highly breathable cotton casing, which should help with overheating and general comfort. Soak and Sleep’s pillows tend to be supportive yet not too firm, which would make the soft/medium version ideal for your front-sleeping needs

For those of you seeking a softer pillow without any solid, supportive core, Soak & Sleep also offer duck and Canadian goose down pillows at even lower firmness levels.

Key details – Filling: Goose down and feathers; Cover: 100% cotton cover (machine washable); Sizes: Standard, superking, square

Check price at Soak & Sleep