Best anti-snoring pillow: Our top pillows for easy breathing, whether you sleep on your back, side or front

The best anti-snoring pillows, contrary to what one self-appointed comedian suggested when we mentioned this article, are not what you put over someone’s face when they’re snoring. The reality is, of course, exactly the opposite. They’re designed to open up your airways and improve your breathing, leading to not just a quieter night but also a deeper and healthier sleep. And if you sleep within earshot of someone else, it may improve their night, too.

Pillows may be less novel than many anti-snore devices, and it could take some trial and error to find the right anti-snore pillow for you. But when you do meet your match, it can be life-changing. You could even combine methods for a belt-and-braces snore attack.

Read on to see which pillows we recommend for sleeping in peace, or jump ahead to our buying guide to find out about the many types of anti-snoring pillow and the features each comes with.