Best Bluetooth speaker 2024: Portable, waterproof and rugged options for every occasion
Enjoy exceptional audio at home or on the go with our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers
Modern life demands flexibility in how we consume audio and the best Bluetooth speakers are among the most versatile audio products on the market.
While a Bluetooth speaker’s primary appeal remains its ability to play music from an audio source without a connecting cable, most are capable of a lot more than that. Waterproofing, voice assistant support and the ability to double up as a power bank are just a few of the features you’ll find incorporated by the best Bluetooth speakers. With numerous features to consider and hundreds of options available, selecting the best Bluetooth speaker for your needs can be overwhelming.
That’s where this guide comes in. We’ve tested a huge range of Bluetooth speakers and compiled a list of the best of them, including options that are suitable for use indoors and out. Before we jump into the list, you’ll find a summary of our top picks. After our top picks, you’ll find a buying guide detailing all the things to consider before making a purchase.
Best Bluetooth speaker: At a glance
Best ultra-compact option
JBL Go 3 (~£40)
|Check price at Amazon
Best for holidays
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 (~£170)
|Check price at Amazon
Best under £250
B&O A1 2nd gen (~£183)
|Check price at Amazon
Best all-in-one system with Bluetooth
Naim Mu-so 2nd gen (~£899)
|Check price at John Lewis
How we test the best Bluetooth speakers
Numerous factors contribute to the success of a Bluetooth speaker and we test each individually to ensure we’re able to bring you impartial, insightful buying advice.
Sound quality is of the utmost importance and a lot of our focus falls here. We listen to an enormous range of content on every speaker we test to gauge its performance when handling different genres in different conditions. If a speaker supports the AAC, SBC and LDAC codecs, we’ll see how it sounds over all three and if there’s support for high-resolution or spatial audio, we put it to the test using appropriate content from streaming services including Tidal or Apple Music.
As Bluetooth speakers are typically designed to be portable and many are both rugged and waterproof, we test them both indoors and outside, and at various volume levels. We measure and weigh them so we’re able to give you an idea of how easy they are to carry around or transport in a bag and you’ll find these measurements in all of our Bluetooth speaker reviews.
If a speaker purports to be either water-resistant or waterproof, we expose it to the elements on a rainy day or use them in the shower or bath to verify its manufacturer’s claims.
We’ll experiment extensively with any available EQ controls, audio modes or settings that may be found in the speaker’s companion app and take care to note how long our listening sessions are to compare battery life figures to those stated in a speaker’s marketing material. If smart assistants are supported, we’ll try out the full suite of voice controls on offer and keep close tabs on how accurately commands are picked up and executed.
For Bluetooth speakers with speakerphone capabilities, we make and take calls with other members of the Expert Reviews team and get their feedback on how clear (or otherwise) we sound.
The best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2024
1. JBL Go 3: Best cheap portable Bluetooth speaker
Price when reviewed: £40
The Go 3 may be JBL’s smallest Bluetooth speaker, but it delivers crisp-sounding audio and boasts impressive output given its size. It’s extremely portable, fitting neatly in the palm of your hand, and can also be attached to a bag via its integrated loop strap. It’s one of the most rugged compact speakers on the market thanks to its anti-tear fabric housing, and with an IP67 rating, is dustproof and capable of being immersed in water of up to 1m in depth.
Available in a range of eye-catching colours, including pink, blue and “Squad” (camo), the JBL Go 3 is a speaker you can take anywhere, can withstand pretty much any conditions and sounds great for the price.
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 5 hours; Speakers: 1; RMS power output: 4W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 85 x 72 x 38mm; Weight: 210g
2. Roberts Reunion: Best speaker for retro style under £100
Price when reviewed: £72
The Roberts Reunion combines retro charm with modern functionality and is available at an eminently affordable price. Its elegant design is an instant hit in both duck egg and black but don’t let its sleek appearance fool you – the speaker is fully waterproof and resilient enough for outdoor use.
Its well-balanced audio makes it a compelling option for casual listening, while the option to pair two Reunions to create a convincing and effective stereo setup is very welcome. Sadly, there’s no way to personalise the sound, and sonic output is a little timid for parties, but the Reunion is a simple yet charming Bluetooth speaker that does the basics very well.
Read our full Roberts Reunion review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 18 hours; Speakers: 2; RMS power output: Not stated; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.3; IP rating: IPX7; Dimensions: 7.9 x 7.9 x 18mm; Weight: 456g
3. B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen: Best Bluetooth speaker under £250
Price when reviewed: £182
This stunning little speaker builds brilliantly on everything that was so great about its predecessor, the five-star B&O Beoplay A1. Audio quality is superb, battery life clocks in at upwards of 40 hours at low volume (nearer 18 at moderate levels) and there’s even support for the Alexa voice assistant. It’s not technically a smart speaker but instead connects to the Alexa app on your phone to allow you to control it vocally. New to the 2nd gen is IP67 certification, meaning it’s both dust- and water-resistant, and a repositioning of the control buttons makes them a lot easier to access than the original.
It lacks the 3.5mm port the Beoplay A1 had and sadly can’t be paired with its older sibling, but those minor drawbacks don’t stop the new and improved A1 from establishing itself as the Bluetooth speaker to beat in its price bracket.
Read our full B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: Up to 43 hours; Speakers: 2; RMS power output: 30W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1 (AAC/aptX Adaptive); IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 133 x 133 x 46mm; Weight: 552g
4. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: Best Bluetooth speaker for holidays
Price when reviewed: £170
It may be getting on a bit now, but the Megaboom 3 remains a fantastic choice due to its ability to float on water while playing music, which means it’s the centrepiece of any pool party. It’s also IP67-rated, so can be submerged for 30 minutes at a depth of a metre.
As for sound quality, the Megaboom 3 has a great bass response and energetic treble to boot. It comes in a range of attractive colours and looks stylish. With its sonic capabilities and floating abilities, it’s a fantastic mid-range choice.
Read our full Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 20 hours; Speakers: 4; RMS power output: Not disclosed; Wireless: Bluetooth (SBC); IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 87 x 87 x 225mm; Weight: 925g
5. Tronsmart Bang Max: Best-value boombox speaker
Price when reviewed: £150
Packing an even fiercer punch than its predecessor the Bang, the Tronsmart Bang Max is a compelling choice for bass lovers. Its potent output, weighty low-end reproduction and impressive array of connection options make it a great pick for those in search of a speaker that’s loud, versatile and still reasonably portable.
Its bass-heavy default tuning suits certain genres better than others and leaves a fair bit to be desired where clarity is concerned, but an in-app EQ allows you to effectively improve on the out-of-the-box sound. Audiophiles seeking the preservation of artistic intent will still want to give it a wide berth but where room-filling ability and low-end impact are concerned, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better Bluetooth boombox for the money.
Read our Tronsmart Bang Max review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 24 hours; Speakers: 6; RMS power output: 130W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.3; IP rating: IPX6; Dimensions: 470 x 199 x 260mm; Weight: 5.98g
6. JBL Flip 6: Best balance of power and portability
Price when reviewed: £130
If the JBL Charge 5 is too pricey but you still want a powerful and portable Bluetooth speaker, look no further than the Flip 6. As well as being cheaper, the Flip 6 is the more portable of the two and comes with a handy removable carrying strap. It’s also fully dust-resistant and waterproof, so you’re safe taking it on outdoor adventures.
Despite its petite frame, the Flip 6 produces high-quality audio, with a spacious soundstage and a pleasingly punchy bass response. It also gets loud enough to comfortably soundtrack your barbeque or beach party, though you may find certain treble frequencies distort a little at peak volume. If the standard tuning doesn’t work for you, the JBL Portable app has a graphic equaliser that you can tweak along with a few other handy options.
Battery life of around 12 hours is less than the Charge 5, and the Flip 6 can’t be used as a power bank, but at its lower price, the JBL Flip 6 is terrific value.
Read our full JBL Flip 6 review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 12 hours; Speakers: 2; RMS power output: 30W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 223 x 97 x 94mm; Weight: 980g
7. Tribit StormBox Micro: Best Bluetooth speaker for cyclists
Price when reviewed: £53
If you like to listen to music while out on a leisurely bike ride, this is the Bluetooth speaker for you. It features a handy strap that can be used to mount it to handlebars, though it can also be attached to a belt or bag. Sound quality is good, with a tight bass response balanced nicely with clear vocal reproduction and no sign of distortion at higher volumes.
Battery life clocks in at a solid eight hours and the StormBox Micro is well equipped to resist just about any weather conditions thanks to its IP67 certification. There’s also the option to pair up two Micros to create a stereo sound experience if the audio output of this versatile compact speaker doesn’t quite meet your requirements.
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 8 hours; Speakers: 1; RMS power output: 9W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5; IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 98 x 98 x 36mm; Weight: 295g
8. Edifier D12: Best mains-powered Bluetooth speaker under £100
Price when reviewed: £100
The Edifier D12 offers a lot of speaker for the money, both in terms of its physical size and the sound it’s able to output. Drawing on mains power, it can produce 70W RMS courtesy of two 4in woofers and a pair of 19mm tweeters housed in a fetching wooden enclosure.
The resulting sound quality is impressive, with crisp mids and treble backed up by a meaty bass response. The D12 distorts a little at maximum volume but given how loud it goes, you’re highly unlikely to want to have it at full whack very often. Three top-mounted knobs allow you to adjust volume and increase both the bass and treble response, while movie and music modes can be accessed using the included infrared remote.
Bluetooth 5.0 helps ensure there’s very little latency when watching video content and the speaker looks great positioned on a desk or bookshelf, though you’ll need a decent bit of space owing to its size. The D12 is well worth making room for, though, as its sonic output hits all the right notes and packs a real punch for a speaker of its price.
Key specs – Power source: Mains; Battery life: N/A; Speakers: 4; RMS power output: 70W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.0; IP rating: No; Dimensions: 357 x 195 x 148mm; Weight: 4.34kg
9. Soundcore Motion 300: Best-sounding Bluetooth speaker under £100
Price when reviewed: £90
The Motion 300 delivers audio that’s more powerful and more articulate than any speaker we’ve tested in its price bracket. Treble clarity is impressive at high volumes, there’s a BassUp feature for boosting the low-end response and LDAC support unlocks high-resolution streaming, which gives the Motion 300 a big advantage over the competition.
The speaker’s compact frame means it fits easily into a bag, while its IPX7 rating certifies it waterproof. It has no protection against the ingress of dust, however, so you’ll want to be careful with it at the beach. Battery life could be slightly better too, but where portability and sound quality are concerned, the Soundcore Motion 300 is hard to fault.
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 13 hours; Speakers: 2; RMS power output: 30W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.3; IP rating: IPX7; Dimensions: 200 x 50 x 93mm; Weight: 830g
10. Huawei Sound Joy: Best Bluetooth speaker for battery life
Price when reviewed: £134
If you own a Huawei smartphone and are looking for a well-priced portable speaker to pair it with, the Sound Joy should be your number one pick. It was created in conjunction with French audio manufacturer Devialet and sound quality is great, particularly if you’re a fan of a weighty bass response. Battery life is another big selling point, with the Sound Joy offering up to 26 hours of playback at moderate volumes.
An IP67 rating means you can use it just about anywhere in any weather conditions and there’s even RGB lighting around a ring on the crest of the speaker, which adds a colourful flourish if you’re using it in darker environments. This can sync up with whatever audio is playing via an option in the AI Life app, though the feature isn’t available on iOS. Customisation options are also limited if you’re not using a Huawei phone, but if you are, the Sound Joy audio can be tweaked to your heart’s content.
Read our full Huawei Sound Joy review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: Up to 26 hours; Speakers: 2; RMS power output: 30W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.2 (AAC/SBC); IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 200mm; Weight: 680g
11. JBL Charge 5: Best mid-range Bluetooth speaker
Price when reviewed: £170
The latest iteration of JBL’s mid-range Bluetooth speaker is its best yet. It’s now fully dustproof in addition to being water-resistant in water up to 1m in depth for 30 minutes and connects wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.1. The speaker arrangement has been revamped, with JBL adding a dome tweeter to work in conjunction with the woofer and audio is impressive, with the Charge 5 able to fill rooms and open spaces with crisp, well-balanced sound.
Build quality is excellent, too, while battery life clocks in at around 20 hours when listening to audio at moderate volume. That’s plenty to get you through a weekend sitting in the park or lounging by the beach and as the Charge 5 can double up as a charger for your smartphone, you won’t have to worry about taking an external power bank out with you.
The omission of a 3.5mm port and lack of a microphone are slight blots on the Charge 5’s copybook, as is the inability to tweak the audio settings. But even with those minor issues, the Charge 5 is a great speaker for use at home and further afield.
Read our full JBL Charge 5 review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 20 hours; Speakers: 2; RMS power output: 40W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 223 x 97 x 94mm; Weight: 980g
12. LG XBOOM XO3: Best Bluetooth speaker for 360-degree audio
Price when reviewed: £300
While the majority of the Bluetooth speakers on this list deliver sound in one direction, the LG XBOOM XO3 disperses it omnidirectionally thanks to an ingenious bit of design. A reflector located between the XO3’s up-firing tweeter and mid-range speaker bounces sound outwards in a concentric manner and the effect is highly impressive: no matter where you’re positioned relative to the speaker, you’ll enjoy the same sonic experience. That experience is one characterised by plenty of mid-range detail and clarity, along with crisply controlled treble. Bass and volume are a little lacking in the default sound mode, but switch on Sound Boost and the XO3’s low-end response gets a healthy bump.
Not only does it deliver effective 360-degree sound, but the XO3 offers a highly customisable light show to accompany its impressive audio performance. Party, Ambient and Nature modes allow you to tailor the LED lights exactly to your liking, and while not the brightest illuminations we’ve seen from a Bluetooth speaker, they’re suitably atmospheric.
There’s sadly no in-built microphone, which means you can’t use the XO3 for calls or voice assistant activation, and we’d have liked the option to use the X03 as a power bank, but those minor issues don’t prevent this attractive speaker from looking and sounding the part in just about any modern living space.
Read our full LG XBOOM XO3 review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 24 hours; Speakers: 3; RMS power output: 50W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; IP rating: IP54; Dimensions: 165 x 165 x 327mm; Weight: 3.2kg
15. Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): Best cheap smart speaker with Bluetooth
Price when reviewed: £55
Amazon’s original Echo Dot was released back in 2016 and was a reasonably priced option for those wanting to enter the world of smart speakers, but it sounded pretty terrible. The speaker has come a long way since then and this fifth-generation iteration is the best yet. Like the fourth-gen version, it sports a spherical design but this time with a larger 1.73in speaker with bouncier bass and less distortion overall.
Elsewhere there’s a new temperature sensor as well as a touch-sensitive top – handy to avoid a shouting match when turning off an alarm – though you’ll have to go without the 3.5mm line in/out jack of the previous iteration. As with that 2020 release, spending £10 more will get you an LED clock built into the speaker’s fabric housing.
Read our full Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen (2022) review
Key specs – Power source: Mains; Battery life: N/A; Speakers: 1; RMS power output: Unknown; Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi; IP rating: No; Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 89mm; Weight: 340g
14. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom: Best Bluetooth speaker for house parties
Price when reviewed: £410
This beast of a Bluetooth speaker sports serious audio muscle and delivers superb sound across the frequency spectrum. It’s unashamedly big on bass but not to the extent where the low-end overpowers what are coherently communicated mids and treble. Physical controls are simple yet effective, while a pull-out strap enables the Hyperboom to be carried around, although its size and weight mean you won’t want to lug it too far. It’s water-resistant, too, so can be used outdoors without any worries, and you can tweak the audio to your liking using UE’s Boom app.
Read our full Ultimate Ears Hyperboom review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: Up to 24 hours; Speakers: 4; RMS power output: Unknown; Wireless: Bluetooth 5; IP rating: IPX4; Dimensions: 190 x 190 x 346mm; Weight: 5.9kg
15. Tronsmart Halo 100: Best budget Bluetooth speaker for parties
Price when reviewed: £134
It might not have the roaring power of the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom, but the Tronsmart Halo 100 is still a portable speaker with plenty of audio impact. It’s capable of outputting a healthy 60W (RMS) and if blasting out music at high volume doesn’t entertain your guests, its alluring light display should do the trick.
Despite being a comparatively large Bluetooth speaker, the Halo 100’s handle makes lugging it around it a simple task. Add in IPX6 waterproofing plus an impressive range of physical connection options (including a 3.5mm input, a TF card slot and a USB-A port), and you’ve got an appealing package for reasonable money.
Battery life isn’t the best at eight hours with the LEDs on, and we wouldn’t recommend it outside of parties as there’s an audible hiss when listening at low volumes. But its beefy output and sub-£100 price point make the Tronsmart Halo 100 well worth any budget-conscious partygoer’s attention.
Read our full Tronsmart Halo 100 review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 18 hours (8 with LEDs on); Speakers: 4; RMS power output: 60W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.3; IP rating: IPX6; Dimensions: 198 x 150 x 287mm; Weight: 2.72kg
16. Audio Pro Addon T3: Best Bluetooth speaker for retro style
Price when reviewed: £140
If you like your speakers with a bit of character and visual interest, you might be fond of the Audio Pro Addon T3. It’s reasonably large, leading you to think it might be just a mains-powered speaker, but there’s a battery built in. While you might not take it out on the road, carrying it down to the end of the garden for your next barbeque is certainly a possibility, with its convenient and attractive handle.
Read our full Audio Pro Addon T3 review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 30 hours; Speakers: 3; RMS power output: 25W; Wireless: Bluetooth 4.0 (SBC); IP rating: No; Dimensions: 215 x 135 x 115mm; Weight: 2kg
17. Marshall Middleton: Best Bluetooth speaker for rock ‘n’ roll lovers
Price when reviewed: £270
The Marshall Middleton is sure to please any rock ‘n’ roll aficionado. Inspired by Marshall’s iconic guitar amps, the Middleton sports a stylish and durable design in Black and Brass or Cream, and is rugged enough to survive just about any conditions.
While it’s a little larger than other portable speakers, don’t let its heft discourage you; the Middleton is dustproof and water-resistant to withstand whatever you throw at it and comes with a carry strap to make transporting it easier. Boasting two 3in 15W woofers, two 3/5in 10W tweeters and four class-D amplifiers, it delivers a powerful sonic experience too, and its sound is customisable via physical controls or the Marshall Bluetooth app.
While the Middleton lacks a built-in microphone and has limited codec support, its impressive audio performance and rock ‘n’ roll aesthetics make it a must-have for music lovers who want to crank up the volume and unleash their inner rockstar.
Read our full Marshall Middleton review
Key specs – Power source: In-built battery; Battery life: 20 hours; Speakers: 4 (plus two passive); RMS power output: 50W; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; IP rating: IP67; Dimensions: 230 x 95 x 109mm (WDH); Weight: 1.8kg
18. Naim Mu-so 2 (2nd gen): Best premium wireless speaker with Bluetooth
Price when reviewed: £899
The Mu-so 2 (2nd generation) is an audiophile’s dream and the complete wireless speaker for those willing to part with a hefty chunk of cash. In addition to its Bluetooth connection, there’s also built-in support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect and Tidal.
Sonically, the Mu-so 2 is brimming with finesse, even when you start to push up the volume to ear-shattering levels, and the sense of scale and impact it creates is immense. It’s not a cheap option, but if you’re looking for a Bluetooth-compatible speaker with a wealth of alternative connection options, the Naim Mu-so 2 is as good as it gets.
Read our full Naim Mu-so 2 review
Key specs – Power source: Mains; Battery life: N/A; Speakers: 6; RMS power output: 450W; Wireless: Bluetooth (SBC, AAC codecs); IP rating: No; Dimensions: 122 x 628 x 264mm; Weight: 11.2kg
What is Bluetooth?
Bluetooth is a wireless technology that allows communication between devices over short distances. As Bluetooth technology has developed, its range has increased, it’s become more energy-efficient and the speed at which it transmits data has improved, allowing for higher-quality audio playback.
All new smartphones and tablets support Bluetooth, as will most laptops. Otherwise, an inexpensive USB dongle can add Bluetooth support. These will let you connect your music source of choice to your Bluetooth speaker, whether it’s a CD in your laptop’s drive, a locally stored MP3 file or streamed music from the internet.
What’s the difference between Bluetooth and wireless speakers?
The terms wireless and Bluetooth are used interchangeably when referring to headphones, but they’re different things in the speaker world. Bluetooth speakers typically only connect over Bluetooth, though you may find some that are capable of connecting to a Wi-Fi network, too.
Wireless speakers use Wi-Fi as their primary form of connection, with Bluetooth connectivity often a welcome extra. We’ve included a couple of these on the list below, but you’ll want to head over to our roundup of the best wireless speakers for a more extensive list of options.
What are Bluetooth codecs and which should you look out for?
The transmission of data via Bluetooth is determined by the use of Bluetooth codecs. SBC is pretty much universal but some companies use their own proprietary codecs in addition to SBC. Apple uses AAC, Samsung has Scalable, while Sony utilises LDAC. You’ll also find Qualcomm’s aptX series of codecs used by a range of Bluetooth devices; if you’re after higher-quality Bluetooth audio, look out for aptX HD and aptX Adaptive.
It’s important to remember that both your Bluetooth speaker and streaming device must support the codec in question. So, if you buy a speaker with aptX HD hoping to use it with your iPhone, you’ll be sorely disappointed.
How portable are Bluetooth speakers?
Most Bluetooth speakers are designed with portability in mind and house built-in batteries that allow you to take them with you wherever you go. These batteries can last anywhere from a few hours to over 20 hours depending on the size of the speaker and the amount of power it uses.
Bluetooth speakers that rely solely on mains power are less common and normally less portable, too. You may still be able to carry one around in your bag, but if you want to use it while out and about, you’ll need access to an external power source.
Can I use my Bluetooth speaker outdoors?
Many Bluetooth speakers make great outdoor companions thanks to waterproofing and/or a rugged build. Rugged models will have shock-proofing, meaning they can handle being thrown around or dropped, which is handy if you’re on an outdoor adventure.
Bluetooth speakers designed for the outdoors will all have an IP rating, which reflects a device’s ability to withstand exposure to dust and water. An IP rating is comprised of two digits, the first of which relates to protection against the ingress of dust and the second of which represents water resistance.
You can find a full breakdown of what each IP rating means here. If you’re after something extremely resilient, you’ll want to look out for speakers with an IP67 rating.
Can I take calls and use my voice assistant with a Bluetooth speaker?
Lots of Bluetooth speakers will also have a built-in microphone, which enables you to use them for hands-free calls. This means they can serve a useful dual purpose and are a better option than using your phone’s speaker. Some also support the use of voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa. These speakers allow you to control your audio with voice commands rather than using the physical buttons on the output device or speaker itself.