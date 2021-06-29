Best Bluetooth speaker 2024: Portable, waterproof and rugged options for every occasion

How we test the best Bluetooth speakers

Numerous factors contribute to the success of a Bluetooth speaker and we test each individually to ensure we’re able to bring you impartial, insightful buying advice.

Sound quality is of the utmost importance and a lot of our focus falls here. We listen to an enormous range of content on every speaker we test to gauge its performance when handling different genres in different conditions. If a speaker supports the AAC, SBC and LDAC codecs, we’ll see how it sounds over all three and if there’s support for high-resolution or spatial audio, we put it to the test using appropriate content from streaming services including Tidal or Apple Music.

As Bluetooth speakers are typically designed to be portable and many are both rugged and waterproof, we test them both indoors and outside, and at various volume levels. We measure and weigh them so we’re able to give you an idea of how easy they are to carry around or transport in a bag and you’ll find these measurements in all of our Bluetooth speaker reviews.

If a speaker purports to be either water-resistant or waterproof, we expose it to the elements on a rainy day or use them in the shower or bath to verify its manufacturer’s claims.

We’ll experiment extensively with any available EQ controls, audio modes or settings that may be found in the speaker’s companion app and take care to note how long our listening sessions are to compare battery life figures to those stated in a speaker’s marketing material. If smart assistants are supported, we’ll try out the full suite of voice controls on offer and keep close tabs on how accurately commands are picked up and executed.

For Bluetooth speakers with speakerphone capabilities, we make and take calls with other members of the Expert Reviews team and get their feedback on how clear (or otherwise) we sound.

