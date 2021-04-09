Best memory foam mattress topper 2024: Add an extra layer of comfort to an old mattress with our tested favourites

Whether you’re looking to revive an old mattress, or to add an extra layer of comfort on a bed that’s too firm, the best memory foam mattress toppers are an affordable alternative to forking out on a new mattress.

All four mattress toppers featured in our roundup below have been carefully selected after being put through our extensive testing process. While taking into account key factors such as comfort, thickness, cooling properties, support and value for money, we were able to compare each topper against one another in order to confidently recommend our favourites.

Our comprehensive buying guide at the bottom of this page, covers essential factors and key questions to consider before making your purchase. However, if you’re hunting for an extra layer of padding for your mattress but haven’t settled on the idea of memory foam, our main mattress topper roundup may be a useful point of reference. Regardless of your sleeping style and budget, our roundup below will be sure to help you to find the best memory foam topper.

