Best memory foam mattress topper 2024: Add an extra layer of comfort to an old mattress with our tested favourites
Our pick of the best memory foam mattress toppers, as tested by experts
Whether you’re looking to revive an old mattress, or to add an extra layer of comfort on a bed that’s too firm, the best memory foam mattress toppers are an affordable alternative to forking out on a new mattress.
All four mattress toppers featured in our roundup below have been carefully selected after being put through our extensive testing process. While taking into account key factors such as comfort, thickness, cooling properties, support and value for money, we were able to compare each topper against one another in order to confidently recommend our favourites.
Our comprehensive buying guide at the bottom of this page, covers essential factors and key questions to consider before making your purchase. However, if you’re hunting for an extra layer of padding for your mattress but haven’t settled on the idea of memory foam, our main mattress topper roundup may be a useful point of reference. Regardless of your sleeping style and budget, our roundup below will be sure to help you to find the best memory foam topper.
Best memory foam mattress toppers: At a glance
|Best overall memory foam topper
|Panda mattress topper (~£100)
|Check price at Panda
|Best budget memory foam mattress topper
|Silentnight Impress (~£70)
|Check price at Silentnight
|Best breathable foam topper
|Octasmart Deluxe Mattress Topper: (~£289)
|Check price at Dormeo
How we test mattress toppers
Just as we sleep on the mattresses that we review, we also test toppers by sleeping on them. However, while we might enjoy a good night’s rest, there are some other key factors we also take into account. In addition to how comfortable it feels, we also consider how hot it gets during the night as well as value for money and, where relevant, a number of secondary factors such as washable covers and trial periods.
The thickness of a mattress topper will have an impact on the comfort it provides. The thicker the topper, the more cushioning you’ll have atop of your mattress. It should be noted, while some toppers may be branded as “firm”, they’ll never make a soft mattress feel firmer: at most, they’ll just provide a less cushioned feel. The material of a mattress topper is also key: for instance, all-foam mattress toppers are likely to warm up quicker during the night when compared to, say, a wool mattress topper.
By taking all of the above in consideration during testing, we’re able to confidently recommend the toppers featured in our roundup below – regardless of your sleeping style or personal preference.
The best memory foam mattress toppers you can buy in 2024
1. Panda Memory Foam Bamboo mattress topper: The best overall memory foam topper
Price when reviewed: From £100 | Check price at Panda
- Great for… value for money, comfortable
- Not so great for… can soften as it gets warmer (so it won’t cure any mattress dips)
This 5cm foam mattress topper from Panda is wonderfully comfortable and supportive. The brand’s temperature-regulating, gel-infused memory foam cradles the body, but isn’t so soft that it feels like you’re sinking too far into it. Having tested it on a reasonably firm mattress, we found it great for sleeping on our side or back.
The topper’s cover, made from breathable and sustainable bamboo, can be removed and washed at temperatures of up to 40 degrees. The corner straps that secure the topper to your mattress are also a fantastic feature and one that we haven’t seen from many rivals.
We can wholeheartedly recommend the Panda foam topper if you’re after an extra layer of comfort but don’t want to feel like you’re being swallowed by your bed. It’s not bad value for money either, starting at £100 for a single and increasing to £140 for a double and £160 for a king.
Plus, it comes with a 10-year guarantee and a 30-night trial period, at the end of which, if you’re not pleased, you can return the topper for a full refund. What more could you ask for?
Read our full Panda Memory Bamboo mattress topper review
Key features – Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single – super king; Warranty: 10-year guarantee; Trial period: 30 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes
2. Silentnight Impress, 5cm: The best budget memory foam mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £70| Check price at Silentnight
- Great for… a budget option
- Not so great for… those wanting more support
A fair bit cheaper than the Panda topper (starting at £70 for a single), Silentnight’s Impress memory foam mattress topper is not one to be overlooked.
You get a choice of thickness: We tested both the 5cm and the 2.5cm Impress, with the 5cm version coming out on top. It’s not the most flattering-looking topper, resembling a large sponge underneath the washable cover, but it does the job of providing a layer of comfort on top of a firm mattress.
It’s noticeably softer than some of the other foam toppers we tested, so don’t expect it to completely revive a worn out mattress. And if you’re after more support, we would ultimately recommend paying that extra bit for the Panda topper. That said, if you’re looking to pay as little as possible, it’s still one of the cheapest memory foam toppers you’ll come across.
Key features – Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single – king; Warranty: 2-year guarantee; Trial period: 60 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes
3. Octasmart Deluxe Mattress Topper: The best breathable foam topper
Price when reviewed: From £289 | Check price at Dormeo
- Great for… a cool night’s sleep
- Not so great for… had a tendency to slide off at times
Dormeo’s Octasmart range of toppers are unique in that they use a layer of foam “springs”, which are designed to maximise breathability. In the Octasmart Deluxe (the brand’s most expensive foam topper), this layer is sandwiched between two layers of memory foam.
Dormeo claims that this spring layer is eight times more breathable than traditional memory foam and, while we don’t know the exact science behind this claim, it did make for a cooler night’s sleep, particularly when compared to others. The topper’s anti-allergenic cover (which can be removed and washed at 40°C) is also covered in small hexagonal “comfort pockets” which give the topper a slight bumpy feeling. This is subtle, though, and doesn’t negatively impact the topper’s comfort.
On the contrary, we found the Octasmart Deluxe to be a very comfortable foam topper. It’s soft and light, and it comes rolled up in a handy carry case: this is a nice touch, getting it back in, however…
Key features – Thickness: 7cm; Sizes: Single – super king; Warranty: 8-year warranty; Trial period: 60 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes
4. Octasmart Essentials Aerocell Mattress Topper: The best value topper for a firmer feel
Price when reviewed: From £99 | Check price at Dormeo
- Great for… comfort, great value
- Not so great for… isn’t machine washable
Dormeo’s budget offering is great value for money. With a handy trial period of 60 nights, you also get a free pillow worth £30 with your purchase.
The inside of the topper works in a similar fashion to the Octasmart Deluxe (see above). Yet rather than individual foam springs, the topper contains a top layer of air filled cells for breathability. That said, we found that the USP of the Essentials topper is the choice of “comfort grade”. As well as plush memory foam, the topper is also available in an ‘aerocell’ variant – perfect for those who prefer a firmer feel, or who sleep on their back or front. Indeed, when testing this aerocell topper, we found it to be very supportive, yet not compromising in comfort.
You don’t get Panda’s corner straps nor its machine-washable cover, but the Octasmart Essentials foam mattress topper is another great value choice.
Key features – Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single – super king; Warranty: 8-year guarantee; Trial period: 60 nights; Machine washable cover? No
How to choose the best memory foam mattress topper for you
Do I even need a mattress topper?
Before we even get onto the question of what type of mattress topper you should buy, you should probably first ask yourself whether a mattress topper is right for you. If you’re finding that your mattress is already soft enough, then the answer to this question is probably no. Putting a memory foam mattress topper on top of an already soft mattress could make it feel softer still, and you’ll end up feeling like you’re sinking into your mattress at night.
On the other hand, if you want to soften up a firm bed, or add more comfort without splurging on a new mattress (not to mention going through the hassle of getting rid of your old one), then read on. A mattress topper can also be a good way to protect a new mattress from wear and tear.
Why memory foam?
Memory foam provides comfort and support as well as pressure relief, by moulding to the contours of your body rather than pressing on them. As such, it’s a good choice of material for those who sleep on their side, suffer from painful joints, or are easily interrupted by a partner who moves around in bed a lot.
A memory foam mattress topper is (in most cases) much cheaper than buying a memory foam mattress. A topper can also help reluctant buyers decide whether memory foam is right for them before committing to a full-on memory foam mattress.
However, there are a couple of downsides to memory foam. It can retain heat, making foam toppers potentially problematic for those who are prone to getting hot in bed, and it sometimes carries an unpleasant chemical odour for a few days after it’s first unpacked.
What size should I buy?
Since mattress toppers are fitted as an extension on top of a mattress, rather than lying loose like a duvet or a blanket, they must match the mattress size. For reference, we’ve included the sizes below:
- Single mattress topper: 90 x 190cm (3 x 6.3ft)
- Double mattress topper: 135 x 190cm (4.6 x 6.3ft)
- King size mattress topper: 150 x 200cm (5 x 6.6ft)
- Super king mattress topper: 180 x 200cm (6 x 6.6ft)
- Emperor mattress topper: 200 x 200cm (6.6 x 6.6ft)
What about depth?
Depth refers to how thick the mattress topper is. The thickness of your mattress topper will depend on how much padding you want from it. To give you an idea of range, we’ve tested toppers as thin as 2.5cm, and as thick as 7cm, with 5cm often being a comfortable middle ground.
How much do I need to spend?
Because we’re focussing exclusively on memory foam options for this roundup, the toppers here will be more expensive than some of the non-foam options featured on our main mattress topper page.
Some memory foam mattress toppers, as you will notice here, can cost as much as some mattresses, with our most expensive entry at £895 for a double. Don’t panic: you don’t need to spend that much if you’re after a good foam topper, but you shouldn’t expect to spend any less than £100.