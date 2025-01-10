Best winter duvets 2025: Stay toasty and sleep well on cold nights
We put some winter duvets to the test to see which ones kept us warm and cosy on chilly nights – here are our top picks
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, it’s essential that you have the best winter duvet if you want to ensure you get a good night’s kip. Tog rating is key – too low and it won’t keep you warm enough to be comfortable, but too high and you could overheat, kicking off the covers and ending up cold again.
So, a good starting point when buying your winter duvet is to look for a tog rating around 10.5 to 13.5. There are many other factors that come into play – weight, material, temperature, etc. – which we’ll go into in our buying guide at the bottom of the page, but it’s largely personal preference that will determine which duvet is right for you, depending on your needs. We’ll help you pinpoint what might suit you best in our round up.
We tested several winter duvets over the course of a month, ranging from luxury cashmere wool-filled designs to budget-friendly synthetic products, that all promise to keep you toasty warm, and varying in softness, thickness, weight, eco-friendliness and of course, budget.
Read on to discover which duvet you’ll want to snuggle up under this winter, plus a comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best winter duvet for you
Best winter duvets: At a glance
|Best winter duvet overall
|Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet (~£350)
|Check price at Scooms
|Best budget buy
|Dunelm Fogarty Extra Warm 13.5 Tog Winter Duvet (~£21)
|Check price at Dunelm
|Best for cold sleepers
|Slumberdown Perfect For Chilly Nights 15 Tog Duvet (~£28)
|Check price at Slumberdown
How we test winter duvets
We got cosy with eight winter duvets during a time when – luckily for our testing – the temperature ranged from relatively mild to sub-zero at times, giving us a pretty good indicator of how each duvet would perform over a typical winter.
Although the pros and cons of each duvet will be subjective – some of our testers love to pile on the layers, while others like to keep things cool – we’ve tried to dig down into some detail on how well each one performed, and who they might be best suited for as a result.
As well as how it feels to be under the duvet and what it’s like to sleep with, we examine factors like the unboxing experience, the eco attributes, the materials that make up each duvet and any considerations you might need to make over its care or maintenance. Plus, of course, we evaluate its value for money, taking into account whether there is a trial period or warranty, to ensure that whichever duvet you pick is the right one and a good investment.
The best winter duvets you can buy in 2025
1. Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet: Best winter duvet overall
Price when reviewed: From £350 | Check price at Scooms
- Great for… two duvets in one, long guarantee and trial period, luxury feel, washable
- Not so great for… price point, feather allergies, vegans
We appreciate that this duvet certainly isn’t the cheapest on the market, but when you consider it’s essentially two duvets in one, and suitable for year-round use, it takes some of the edge off the price tag. We tried out the all-season duvet comprising a 4.5 tog summer duvet and 9 tog autumn duvet to make a supremely cosy 13.5 tog winter option. If you’re usually a hot sleeper though, then the 2.5 and 9 tog combination could be better.
Thanks to its 90% Hungarian goose down filling, this cloud-like duvet is plump and ultra luxurious without being too hot or heavy to sleep under. Its baffle-box construction means the filling remains lofty and evenly distributed, so you don’t get any lumpy hot spots, and we didn’t experience any of the ‘crackle’ you sometimes get with down duvets.
Not only is it blissful to sleep under, the feathers are sourced from cruelty-free suppliers as a by-product of the food industry, and are 100% traceable. Plus, it has NoMite and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 accreditations, ensuring there are no chemical nasties or lurking dust mites that can irritate allergy sufferers.
It’s certainly an investment and won’t suit anyone with feather allergies (or vegans), but if you’re looking for a brilliant all-round duvet that’s luxurious and practical, it’s a great buy. There’s a 60-night sleep trial, so you can be absolutely sure it’s the one for you before you commit, and if you keep it – which you probably will – it comes with a very decent 10-year guarantee too.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 13.5 tog (4.5 tog + 9 tog set); Filling: 90% goose down and 10% goose feather; Casing: 300 thread count cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee
2. Dunelm Fogarty Extra Warm 13.5 Tog Winter Duvet: Best budget buy
Price when reviewed: From £21 (single) | Check price at Dunelm
- Great for… saving some pennies
- Not so great for… snuggling
We were pleasantly surprised by this duvet: considering how comfortable it is to sleep under, it’s amazing value for money. While we anticipated getting a bit hot under the covers with this one, both the temperature and weight were just right, and we didn’t overheat.
The outer fabric is perhaps a little less silky smooth than some of the others we’ve tried, but it still felt soft and cosy once the duvet cover was on. Although it’s obviously not quite as quilted as some, the filling still felt plump enough and the duvet fitted well into the covers.
It’s worth noting that there’s a sustainable eco-friendly element to this duvet too – the polyester fibre filling is made from recycled materials. Plus it’s machine washable and can even be tumble dried on a low setting, making it easy to clean.
It might not last a lifetime but when prices start at just over £20 for a single, it’s a pretty excellent buy.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 13.5 tog; Filling: Polyester; Casing: Polyester; Cleaning: Machine washable and tumble dry; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: None
3. The White Company Deluxe Down Alternative Duvet: Best down-like duvet
Price when reviewed: From £170 (single) | Check price at The White Company
- Great for… value for money, quality, allergy sufferers, luxury feel
- Not so great for… ease of returning it
On first impressions, this offering from The White Company is predictably stylish and smacks of quality, with its branded drawstring dust bag and deluxe detailing. But what we loved best of all was how well the duvet mimics the plumpness and lofty feel of a luxury down duvet. The soft percale cotton cover is jam-packed with ‘Smartdown’ – an innovative filling made from an ultra-fine recycled fibre.
The real bonus of this non-natural filling is that while it has a substantial volume, it isn’t as heavy as traditional down, making it super snug but relatively lightweight. And, despite its synthetic nature, we didn’t experience any overheating issues. Our only criticism is that it rustled a little too much in the night.
The duvet is equivalent to around a 10.5 tog duvet, which certainly felt warm enough for our testers, but you can boost the tog rating by coupling it with another duvet from the same range using the buttonholes and cufflinks provided. According to the care instructions, you can wash this duvet if you have any spillages but, given its size, it’s probably best to get it professionally laundered.
All in all, we felt this is an ideal buy for those that prefer non-natural fillings or require a hypoallergenic duvet that still offers the loftiness of down. Admittedly, there’s no returns policy if you decide it doesn’t suit you, but it does come with a five-year guarantee.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 10.5 tog equivalent; Filling: Recycled polyester; Casing: 280 thread count cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable and tumble dry; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Five-year guarantee
4. Ava Innes Luxury Cashmere and Wool 12+ Tog Duvet: Best luxury duvet
Price when reviewed: From £440 (single) | Check price at Ava Innes
- Great for… temperature regulation, allergy sufferers, being pampered
- Not so great for… your wallet, loftiness
nevitably, a cashmere duvet was never going to be a budget buy but, by jove, is it heavenly to sleep under. Like a piece of knitwear that comes boxed and wrapped in tissue paper, there’s something a bit special about an Ava Innes duvet. With its silky-soft organic cotton cover and detailed stitching, we wanted to bundle ourselves up in it and never get out of bed.
However, as we warned earlier, duvet appreciation is subjective: those who like the cloud-like loftiness of down may be disappointed by how thin this is. Yes, it’s more akin to a classic wool duvet, but the patented cashmere guard hair and wool filling is naturally insulating and doesn’t need to be packed up like down.
Cashmere guard is heavier than regular wool, giving this duvet a weighted blanket feel that, according to Ava Innes, has a relaxing and grounding effect that encourages the production of your body’s natural sleep hormone, melatonin. Whether it was directly due to this or not, we had some of our best nights’ sleep under this duvet, enjoying the cosseting feel while staying at a comfortable temperature.
The cashmere and wool filling is also a great natural alternative to down, hypoallergenic and naturally antimicrobial, which means it should only need a good airing, but it can be machine washed if necessary.
In summary, this is an investment buy but worth splashing out on if you want a luxurious sleep experience without feathers.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 12+ tog; Filling: 65% cashmere guard hair and 35% British wool filling; Casing: Organic cotton cover; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king, US queen, US king; Warranty: Five-year guarantee
5. Woolroom Organic Washable Wool Duvet: Best wool duvet
Price when reviewed: From £290 (single) | Check price at Woolroom
- Great for… washability, allergies, hot and cold sleepers
- Not so great for… being cocooned
There are plenty of reasons to buy an organic wool duvet from Woolroom. It has absorption properties to wick away moisture, and can naturally regulate temperature. It’s also hypoallergenic (and, according to Woolroom itself, naturally self-cleaning) – in fact, the Woolroom duvet is the only natural duvet on the market to be approved by Allergy UK.
As with the Ava Innes duvet, a wool duvet might not be for everyone – it’s thin, so you won’t get that plump cloud-like feel that you get from down, but that makes it easy to chuck it in the washing machine or store it away during warmer weather.
Unbagging it from its calico casing, everything feels very ‘natural’, with an unbleached organic sateen cotton cover and filled with organic British wool that can be traced right back to the farm it came from. It also doesn’t have that lanolin smell you sometimes get with wool products, and there are no nasty chemicals or bleaches used in the treating process (often these are what people are allergic to, rather than the lanolin itself).
We found it a delight to sleep under. The ‘Warm’ duvet (equivalent to an 11-14 tog) was just right – toasty without getting too hot – and the filling was nicely distributed in the diamond quilting. Our only real niggle was that the duvet shifted around in the covers after a while, possibly due to its rounded edges.
It’s not the cheapest wool duvet on the market, but the ethical and sustainable nature of Woolroom’s bedding, plus the quality of sleep it provides, makes it worth every penny. Plus. if you don’t believe us, there’s a 30-night sleep trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 11-14 tog equivalent; Filling: Traceable organic British wool; Casing: 200 thread count organic cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Two-year guarantee
6. Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet: Best for hot sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £249 (single) | Check price at Simba
- Great for… keeping cool
- Not so great for… cold sleepers, noise levels, those on a budget
If you’re always kicking the covers off, whatever the weather, this could be the one for you. Simba’s products have consistently rated highly in our testing and this clever all-seasons duvet is no different. Consisting of a 3.5 and a 7 tog duvet fastened together, the Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet features a light, down-like filling called Simba Renew, made from recycled plastic bottle fibres, offering a puffiness and snugness that we weren’t expecting.
Despite this, we didn’t feel hot, perhaps thanks to Simba’s clever ‘Stratos’ cool-touch technology, designed to draw away excess heat. The Stratos side of the duvet can be identified by the shiny, slightly plasticky finish with its geometric pattern. You can flip it over to sleep with the softer, cotton side, if you prefer; however, to get the temperature-regulating benefits, you’re better off sleeping with the Stratos side closest to your body.
We felt this duvet fitted nicely in the covers – the filling was evenly distributed and the weight just right – although it was a little noisier than others we’d slept with. The fact that it can be machine washed at 40 degrees makes it a practical buy, and its eco credentials are perhaps worth noting too: Simba is a B-Corp certified company and promises the recycled filling will biodegrade at the end of its life – good news for the planet – plus, the smooth cotton cover is sourced via the Better Cotton Initiative.
It’s not the cheapest duvet, but it’s a great buy for those who find temperature an issue, and you get two duvets in one. If you’re still not sure, there’s a 30-night trial to test it out before you commit.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 10.5 tog (7 tog + 3.5 tog); Filling: 80% Simba Renew polyester filling, 20% modal filling; Casing: Cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: One-year guarantee
7. Silentnight Yours & Mine 10.5 & 13.5 Tog Duvet: Best for couples
Price when reviewed: From £70 (single) | Check price at Silentnight
- Great for… co-sleepers
- Not so great for… breathability
Save squabbling over which tog to choose with this clever two-in-one design from Silentnight. There’s a toasty 13.5 tog side, for those who feel the chill, while the other side is a lighter 10.5 tog, for those who tend to get hot under the covers.
The microfibre outer layer was noticeably soft, even wrapped in a duvet cover, making it very cosy to sleep under. During testing, one tester found it perhaps a little too cosy, preferring the breathability of the natural duvets, while the other liked the indulgent feeling of this duvet. Of course, given its synthetic makeup, it possibly runs a little hotter than others we’ve tried, but both testers found the 10.5 tog side suitably warm and the cold sleeper was perfectly happy under the 13.5 tog on the chillier nights.
It’s nice and light, so there was no wrestling it into the duvet cover, and it’s clearly labelled at the bottom to tell you which side is which, though the hollowfibre filling is noticeably more tightly quilted on the cooler side and more plump on the warmer half.
It’s not the plushest duvet we’ve tried, but there aren’t many dual-tog duvets on the market, particularly in this price range. Plus, it’s machine washable – and can even be tumble dried. Better still, comes with an impressive five-year guarantee, making it a smart, fuss-free buy that will surely keep everyone happy.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 10.5 and 13.5 tog; Filling: Hollowfibre; Casing: Microfibre; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Double, king; Warranty: Five-year guarantee
8. Slumberdown Perfect For Chilly Nights 15 Tog Duvet: Best for cold sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £28 (single) | Check price at Slumberdown
- Great for… keeping toasty, quick washing
- Not so great for… hot sleepers
Thanks to its plump filling, this marshmallow-like duvet is supremely cosy and it certainly kept us warm, even on the chilliest of evenings. Despite its hefty tog rating, the duvet itself is actually quite light, not at all suffocating, and it fit the duvet cover perfectly with a nice drape. Admittedly, one of our testers found it a bit too warm but, as a self-confessed hot sleeper, that wasn’t at all surprising.
Bonus points for being made in the UK, as well as for being machine washable and tumble drier-friendly. That said, given its size, you might need to use a large-capacity machine. Plus, on a related note, it’s quite bulky so it may not be the easiest to store if you’re tight on space.
It’s not the softest cover in the world, especially compared to some others here, but it’s hard to argue with the price – a good-value buy for those who feel the chill.
Key specs
Key features – Tog rating: 15 tog; Filling: Hollowfibre; Casing: Polyester; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king; Warranty: Five-year guarantee
How to choose the best winter duvet for you
What does tog mean?
The tog rating system was introduced as a simple way for consumers to compare the warmth and insulating properties of duvets. The rating (usually a number up to 15, but occasionally higher) indicates how effectively the duvet traps heat so, essentially, the higher the tog rating, the warmer the duvet.
What tog count is best for winter?
For context, a tog between 2.5 and 4.5 is advised for summer months, while a tog between 9 and 15 would be recommended for winter. Obviously, your needs may vary depending on whether you’re a hot or cold sleeper, but most winter duvets are around 13.5 tog. However, if you want a duvet you can use all year round, or if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, a tog rating between 7 and 10 might be best.
It’s worth noting not all duvets have a tog rating. For example, wool duvets aren’t officially rated by tog, as wool is naturally thermoregulating, so they’re usually marketed as ‘light’, ‘medium’ and ‘warm’, with a warm wool duvet being equivalent to around an 11 to 14 tog.
Which materials are best for keeping warm?
Natural fibres, particularly down, tend to have an inherently higher tog rating – the feathers trap heat while remaining lightweight. But the way the duvet is constructed can also alter the tog, since tighter weaves or constructions can often lead to a higher tog. For maximum warmth you should look for duvets with a high fill power (600-900). And wool, along with being naturally thermoregulating, is also naturally insulating and will keep you super toasty while remaining breathable.
As for synthetic materials, microfibre duvets made to mimic down duvets work well. Or, at the budget end of the scale, hollowfibre duvets are often thicker and trap pockets of air for added insulation.
What if I’m a hot sleeper?
As we’ve already mentioned, wool is super breathable, allowing air to circulate, flowing around your body as you sleep, plus it has excellent moisture-wicking properties, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.
In fact, most duvets that are labelled ‘moisture-wicking’, ‘temperature regulating’ or ‘cooling’ will be a decent choice for hot sleepers.
Bamboo is another natural material that’s great for hot sleepers, while in synthetic duvets phase-change materials – such as Simba’s ‘Stratos’ cooling technology – are ideal.
When it comes to the cover, look for a good-quality cotton outer layer that’s lightweight and breathable.
Can I use the same duvet all year round?
Yes, depending on how mild the winter and how cool the summer, or how much you use your heating or air conditioning. If you only want to invest in one duvet, you could get away with buying an ‘all-round’ duvet. These typically have a middling tog of around 7.5.
However, a better solution is usually to invest in an all-seasons duvet. This usually comprises a lower tog duvet and a higher tog duvet – often a 4.5 tog and 9 tog – that can be used separately, swapping to the heavier tog as the weather cools, and then fastened together to make a cosy 13.5 tog during the winter months.