Best winter duvets 2025: Stay toasty and sleep well on cold nights

As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, it’s essential that you have the best winter duvet if you want to ensure you get a good night’s kip. Tog rating is key – too low and it won’t keep you warm enough to be comfortable, but too high and you could overheat, kicking off the covers and ending up cold again.

So, a good starting point when buying your winter duvet is to look for a tog rating around 10.5 to 13.5. There are many other factors that come into play – weight, material, temperature, etc. – which we’ll go into in our buying guide at the bottom of the page, but it’s largely personal preference that will determine which duvet is right for you, depending on your needs. We’ll help you pinpoint what might suit you best in our round up.

We tested several winter duvets over the course of a month, ranging from luxury cashmere wool-filled designs to budget-friendly synthetic products, that all promise to keep you toasty warm, and varying in softness, thickness, weight, eco-friendliness and of course, budget.

Read on to discover which duvet you’ll want to snuggle up under this winter, plus a comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best winter duvet for you