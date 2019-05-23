Best corner sofa 2024: Save on living space with a chaise-end and L-shaped sofa

How to choose the best corner sofa for you

What size and shape should I choose?

Your room dimensions, layout and family setup will play a big part in determining the size and shape of the corner sofa you opt for. As well as allocating space for each family member, it’s worth thinking about the number of visitors you have on a regular basis. A compact two-seater sofa should serve you well for occasional use in a conservatory, but if you’re looking to host movie nights for extended family and friends, you might want to consider maxing out your options when it comes to seating arrangements.

There are two main types of corner sofa to choose from: a chaise-end sofa with a long seating section that juts out at one end, and a more traditional L-shaped sofa that looks like two sofas squished together. Bear in mind that designs are based on right or left-hand configurations (when you look at the sofa face on), so double-check that the unit will slot into your lounge correctly before buying. Modular sofas offer the most flexibility; they come in sections that you can piece together or take apart depending on what you need at the time.

READ NEXT: The best upholstery cleaners to buy

What kind of fabric is best?

Corner sofas are available in a range of fabrics and can vary in price quite dramatically. The cheapest fabric tends to be polyester or a polyester-mix, while wools, twills and leathers cost far more. Deep-pile velvets are super-soft and sumptuous but are pretty high maintenance – something to note if you’re a serial snacker or share your sofa with sticky-fingered toddlers. Fabrics that have been treated with substances such as Aquaclean are a sensible option for families because stains can be easily removed with water. It’s always worth ordering a few fabric swatches to get a feel for the material. Thankfully, most companies will send out a selection free of charge if you want to get a first-hand feel of them.