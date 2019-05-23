Best corner sofa 2024: Save on living space with a chaise-end and L-shaped sofa
Put your feet up and relax with our picks of the best corner sofas
|The best corner sofas can do wonders in maximising your living room space. Whether you slot one into the corner of a room for minimal impact or use one as the dividing line in an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area, wherever you decide to put it, your corner sofa will inevitably end up being the most hotly contested lounging space.
A good quality corner sofa will easily cost you upwards of £500, which is why our team of experts have been busy testing – so that you have all the information you need to choose the best sofa for you.
What we’ll cover
How to choose the best corner sofa for you
We know that it’s not just size and fabric that matter, which is why our process involves looking at a product’s longevity, appearance and any additional bonus features. So, whether you’re looking for something with built-in storage, a sofa bed for the kids’ sleepover or just somewhere comfortable to relax, we’ve tested them all.
You’ll find quick buying links to our favourites in the at-a-glance below or, for more detailed product reviews, you can scroll further down. If you’re looking for some detailed buying advice including how to choose the best corner sofa for your needs, you can head to the bottom of this article.
Best corner sofas: At a glance
|Best budget corner sofa
|Habitat Joshua (~£400)
|Check price at Habitat
|Best large corner sofa:
|John Lewis Barbican (~£2899)
|Check price at John Lewis
|Best corner sofa bed
|John Lewis Sansa (~£1399)
|Check price at John Lewis
The best corner sofas you can buy in 2024
1. Habitat Joshua Left Corner Sofa: Best budget corner sofa
Price when reviewed: From £400 | Check price at Habitat
- Great for… easy cleaning
- Not so great for… those with a specific style in mind
Available in light grey or charcoal, this contemporary corner sofa is a great budget buy that also looks classy. The tapered wooden legs lend it a Scandinavian look and its simple style will likely suit most rooms. The foam-filled cushions are pretty firm to sit on but this should mean they will keep their shape over time.
Even though it’s compact, it can still comfortably seat four small-ish adults, making it ideal for a fairly intimate movie night. The sofa is super-easy to assemble – simply slide the two halves together and screw in the legs – and it’s also really easy to maintain because you can simply remove the seats and cushions and wipe it down or vacuum it. The sofa comes with a two-year frame guarantee and Argos will happily arrange for a repair, replacement, refund or exchange if needed.
Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Left-facing; Fabrics available: 3 options; Delivery time: Next day delivery available; Guarantee: 2 year; Dimensions: 90 x 200 x 137cm (HWD)
2. John Lewis Oliver Corner Sofa: Best modular corner sofa
Price when reviewed: From £1,729 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… flexibility, can fit into any room
- Not so great for… some extra assembly required
A modular sofa is a great option if flexibility is a priority. Made using several separate units, they can be configured to suit your living space and lounging style. This Oliver Corner Sofa comprises two medium armless units, one corner unit and a pair of arms. It’s solidly designed, with a hardwood birch frame, foam and fibre seat cushions and a fibre back support. If you’re entertaining, you can rearrange your setup to suit your guests.
There are plenty of fabrics you can pick from, in a range of colours and patterns, as well as a choice of dark or light wood leg finish. However, the different fabrics are categorised in price bands – from Band A (£1,729) to Band D (£2,329) – so you may find yourself having to pay more, depending on your aesthetic preferences.
Delivery is estimated to take up to 13 weeks and, when your order is ready, John Lewis will contact you to arrange a date and time for delivery. Bear in mind that, while chosen room delivery is available, you’ll still have to assemble the sofa yourself.
Key details – Size options: 4 units; Configuration: Right or left-facing; Fabrics available: 124 options; Delivery time: Within 13 weeks; Guarantee: 15-year frame guarantee; Dimensions: 85 x 231 x 86cm (HWD)
3. John Lewis Barbican Corner Sofa: Best large corner sofa
Price when reviewed: From £2,899 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… fabric options and assembling time
- Not so great for… people on a budget
This jumbo-sized corner sofa from John Lewis is perfect for people with large families, or those who enjoy entertaining. Rather than a sofa and chaise longue setup, this option gives you two three-seater sofas connected and, despite its size, the three sections are relatively easy to slot together.
As with the Oliver, there’s a choice of leg finishes and plenty of fabric options –from flatweaves and wool blends, to stain-resistant Aquaclean options – with prices ranging from the lowest in Band A up to Band D. If trying to decide over the internet is too much, you can order up to five free fabric samples. All things considered, this Barbican Corner Sofa is a great pick that combines quality, comfort and style. It isn’t cheap but it will last you for years, so it’s a worthy long-term investment.
Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Left or right-facing; Fabrics available: 124 options; Delivery time: Within 15 weeks; Guarantee: 10-year frame guarantee; Dimensions: 90 x 256 x 98cm (HWD)
4. John Lewis Sansa: Best corner sofa bed
Price when reviewed: From £1,399 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… additional storage
- Not so great for… firmness of the mattress
Not only does this corner sofa transform into a sofa bed (by simply pulling out the double section), but the chaise end section can also be lifted up to reveal a storage compartment – perfect for any spare bedding. What’s more, this end section can be detached for right or left-facing configuration, depending on the layout of your room.
The sofa bed’s foam mattress is comfortable, if you don’t mind its firmness. And like all of the other John Lewis sofas on our roundup, you get a wide range of fabric choices across several price bands, plus a choice of dark or light wood leg finishes.
If it’s a sofa bed that you’re after, be sure to check out our roundup of the best sofa beds you can buy.
Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Left or right-facing; Fabrics available: 124 options; Delivery time: 15 weeks; Guarantee: 15 year frame guarantee; Dimensions: 84 x 242 x 152cm (HWD)
5. Hermione Corner Sofa with Chaise End: Best leather corner sofa
Price when reviewed: £2,895 | Check price at Furniture Village
- Great for… someone looking for a unique, handcrafted option
- Not so great for… a more classic look
Leather sofas can be a tricky look to pull off – you might want to evoke a cosy country pub vibe, but if you choose the wrong style, your lounge could end up feeling more like a waiting room. This mid-century-style, 100% leather, corner sofa from Furniture Village offers a “sink-in” quality that’s perfect for indulging in long box-set binges, with seat cushions that are filled with foam and back cushions filled with soft fibre. Leather is also a handy material if you’ve got young kids or pets, or if you’re regularly hosting parties, given it being easier to clean than fabric.
It’s available in a selection of brown and grey leather and you can choose between a right or left-facing configuration. It’s also often on sale, which is less common for some fabric sofas. Like all furniture in the Hermione Collection, it’s handcrafted in Britain and comes with a 20-year structural guarantee – which is far longer than all of the other options on this list.
Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Right or left-facing; Fabrics available: 5 leather options; Delivery time: 11 weeks; Guarantee: 20 years; Dimensions: 87 x 240 x 119cm (HWD)
6. John Lewis Lozenge Sofa: Best round-edge corner sofa
Price when reviewed: From £1,999 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… a softer aesthetic
- Not so great for… pets, because of its boucle fabric
Corner sofas are often huge, angular units that can totally dominate your space. If you’re after a softer aesthetic, or want your soft furnishings to blend into your home more, why not opt for a rounded-edge sofa like this, the aptly named Lozenge sofa from John Lewis?
This deceptively large sofa – it can seat five – is upholstered in a very stylish boucle fabric and would make a cloud-like oasis for movie night. However, be warned that boucle can be a magnet for pet hair, so this sofa is probably not so well-suited to a home filled with cats or dogs.
Key details – Size options: One size; Configuration: Left-facing; Fabrics available: 1 boucle, 118 other fabrics; Delivery time: 7 days; Guarantee: 15 years; Dimensions: 80 x 264 x 164cm (HWD)
How to choose the best corner sofa for you
What size and shape should I choose?
Your room dimensions, layout and family setup will play a big part in determining the size and shape of the corner sofa you opt for. As well as allocating space for each family member, it’s worth thinking about the number of visitors you have on a regular basis. A compact two-seater sofa should serve you well for occasional use in a conservatory, but if you’re looking to host movie nights for extended family and friends, you might want to consider maxing out your options when it comes to seating arrangements.
There are two main types of corner sofa to choose from: a chaise-end sofa with a long seating section that juts out at one end, and a more traditional L-shaped sofa that looks like two sofas squished together. Bear in mind that designs are based on right or left-hand configurations (when you look at the sofa face on), so double-check that the unit will slot into your lounge correctly before buying. Modular sofas offer the most flexibility; they come in sections that you can piece together or take apart depending on what you need at the time.
READ NEXT: The best upholstery cleaners to buy
What kind of fabric is best?
Corner sofas are available in a range of fabrics and can vary in price quite dramatically. The cheapest fabric tends to be polyester or a polyester-mix, while wools, twills and leathers cost far more. Deep-pile velvets are super-soft and sumptuous but are pretty high maintenance – something to note if you’re a serial snacker or share your sofa with sticky-fingered toddlers. Fabrics that have been treated with substances such as Aquaclean are a sensible option for families because stains can be easily removed with water. It’s always worth ordering a few fabric swatches to get a feel for the material. Thankfully, most companies will send out a selection free of charge if you want to get a first-hand feel of them.
How are corner sofas delivered and how long does delivery take?
Corner sofas are typically delivered in two or three separate boxes and will need to be part-assembled. The delivery team may or may not help with this, although it’s usually a relatively straightforward process. As well as measuring the dimensions of the sofa, you’ll also need to ensure that the boxes will get through your door frames. Some retailers offer free delivery; others charge as much as £49.
As for the delivery time itself, this can take anywhere between three days and 12 weeks, and sometimes even longer. This all depends on the order, so you make sure you read the terms carefully before confirming your purchase.
How to dispose of my old sofa?
If you’re willing to pay an extra one-off fee, retailers such as John Lewis and Furniture Village offer a collection service for your unwanted items, which can be picked up at the same time as your new sofa is delivered. Providing your old sofa is in relatively good nick, it will be recycled or reused with any money donated to charity. Or you can always try and recoup some of your costs by selling your old model on eBay or Gumtree. You can opt for a collection-only sale if you don’t have suitable transport to arrange delivery. Freecycle is a great way to donate items to people in your local area while avoiding a trip to the tip.