I’m a phone expert and these are the Black Friday deals I’d avoid – and what to get instead

As Expert Reviews’ resident phone guru, I’ve spent a lot of time this November sifting through Black Friday smartphone deals. With offers and discounts flooding in across all of the best smartphones, it can be easy for some supposed “deals” on high-profile handsets to appear to be better value than they are.

I’m not saying that brand-new phones should be immediately discounted to half-price mere weeks after joining the market, just that when the deals period hits us, it’s often beneficial to look past the newest and shiniest phones if you want to find the true bargains.

So, if you’re looking to snatch yourself up a diamond in the rough this Black Friday, I’ve picked out three deals that initially look decent enough but, in my opinion, aren’t all that exciting, as well as my recommendations for what to buy instead.

Black Friday phone deals to avoid – and what to get instead

Don’t buy the… Apple iPhone 16 Pro

The deal: Was £999, now £969

Not like this, at least. Apple is notorious for being stingy around deals periods and while I’m normally a proponent of buying the phone outright if you can, there’s just no benefit here. The deal price is just £969, a mere £40 off the £999 retail cost, which doesn’t feel like enough of a discount to be worth getting excited over.

Instead, check out the… Apple iPhone 16 Pro

The deal: 500GB of data for £129 upfront and £39/mth

The good news is that, if you still had your heart set on the iPhone 16 Pro, there’s still a good way to pick one up. Head over to Carphone Warehouse and you can get a bargain deal with iD Mobile, netting you the iPhone 16 Pro with a massive 500GB of monthly data for £39/mth and £129 upfront.

Fair enough, that’s quite a hefty price to put down upfront but it’s worth the investment. The lifetime cost of this deal is £1,065 over the course of the 24-month contract, which is just £96 more than buying the phone outright. In other words, it’s like you’re getting that hefty data package for the low price of just £4 per month.

View deal at Carphone Warehouse

Don’t buy the… Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The deal: Was £1,099, now £999

In a similar vein to the above iPhone, this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal just isn’t tantalising enough to be worth it. Granted we’re talking £100 off the retail cost, instead of £40, but there’s still better value to be had elsewhere in the Pixel family…

Instead, check out the… Google Pixel 8 Pro

The deal: Avg £841, now £499

Before the Pixel Pro line was split into compact and XL variants, there was just the one big-screened beauty. Even by this year’s standards, the Pixel 8 Pro is still a fantastic phone, with class-leading cameras, a gorgeous display and extensive software support.

What truly makes this more appealing than its younger sibling, however, is the price. Previously averaging £841 in price, the Pixel 8 Pro is now available for just £499 – the cheapest that it’s ever been.

That’s a ridiculously good price on a fantastic smartphone and the best thing is that you’re barely sacrificing anything by not choosing the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter’s processor is a little faster and battery life is better, but the display quality and camera performance are near-enough identical. Considering the massive difference in price, I’d choose the Pixel 8 Pro over a Pixel 9 any day of the week.

View deal at Amazon

Don’t buy the… Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

The deal: Avg £370, now £343

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus was a disappointment when it came out, as it didn’t offer anywhere near enough advancement over the standard Phone (2a) to justify its additional cost – or even its existence. This discount certainly takes the sting out of the padded price somewhat but, even at this new price, the Phone (2a) Plus asks too much for too little.

Instead, check out the… Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

The deal: Avg £336, now £279

Luckily, there’s an excellent deal going on a much more appealing mid-range smartphone. When I reviewed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, I called it my favourite sub-£400 phone of the year, thanks to its fantastic main camera, superior stamina and charging speeds and a quality display that feels like it belongs on a much pricier phone.

The average price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is £336 but this Black Friday deal drops the price down to a record-low of £279. It was excellent value for money at its original retail price, so this deal makes it an unmissable bargain.

View deal at Amazon

Those are the three biggest pitfalls that I’d advise you avoid this Black Friday, as well as three of the best smartphone deals that I’ve seen all through November. If you want to see even more of my top phone deal picks, you can head over to my smartphone deals live blog, which I’ll be constantly updating through the Black Friday weekend. We’ve also got our main deals hub with all the biggest bargains in every category, ranging from air fryers to TVs.