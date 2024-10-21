Apple iPhone 16 Pro review: The long-life legend

Meanwhile, colour accuracy was as good as expected. I tested it against an sRGB target in a browser and measured the average Delta E colour accuracy at 0.46, which is superb. It’s a great display and whether you’re playing games or watching movies in HDR10 or Dolby Vision, you will not be disappointed with it. Indeed, the likelihood is that the screen on this iPhone is better quality than the one on your TV – its specifications are certainly right up there with the very best TVs.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max review: Cameras

Whether the cameras are better than what you can buy elsewhere is another question. On paper, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max can’t compete with the best the Android competition offers and haven’t moved much on last year, either. Here, we have a 48MP f/1.4 main camera, a 12MP f/2.8 5x optical telephoto and a new 48MP f/2.2 13mm ultrawide shooter with phase detect autofocus.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a more capable telephoto setup with not one but two zoom modules – one 3x and one 5x optical zoom – plus a 200MP main camera. The Honor Magic 6 Pro, meanwhile, has a 50MP camera with variable aperture, allowing you to take some control over depth of field, and a 180MP f/2.6 2.5x telephoto, accompanied by a 50MP f/2 13mm ultrawide camera.



– Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Ultrawide camera @ 12MP (click to enlarge)



– Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Main camera @ 12MP (click to enlarge)



– Apple iPhone 16 Pro: 5x telephoto @ 12MP (click to enlarge)

None of the iPhone’s rivals can compete with its Dolby Vision video recording capabilities, which enable it to capture at 4K resolution up to 60fps (and non-Dolby Vision at up to 120fps now). Nor can rivals match its ability to record in ProRes or with a Log colour profile natively, although the latter can be added via third-party software. However, its rivals can beat it for sheer resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can record in 8K at 30fps, which is great if you own an 8K TV, or you need room to crop your video after the fact.

There’s no doubt the iPhone has a top-tier main camera. It’s great in all scenarios: low light, bright light, portraits and landscapes. The new ultrawide camera does make a difference to wide-angle shots and macros, but you have to enable the ProRAW and resolution control in camera settings to unlock it. If you leave the camera in default mode, the 12MP images are virtually indistinguishable from those produced by the iPhone 16.

In summary, the camera on the iPhone 16 is great in places, and competent in others. It isn’t the best smartphone camera out there but neither will it let you down.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max review: Performance and battery life

It could be argued that the biggest leap forward for the iPhone this year is one you’ll only begin to appreciate after a week or so of using it: battery life. I’ve already experienced this on the iPhone 16 Plus, which has the best battery life on any iPhone so far. It regularly lasts me into day three without needing a charge.

It’s early days for me and the iPhone 16 Pro in real-world use, but it outperformed the Plus in our battery tests, lasting 28hrs 56mins to the Plus’ 27hrs 3mins. That’s great news for heavy users and indicates that this is a phone that will comfortably make it through a day and more before needing a top-up.

What’s even more impressive is the progression Apple is making on battery life over previous iPhone Pro models. It’s better not only than the iPhone 16 Plus, but also the 15 Pro and a huge advance over the iPhone 14 Pro, which lasted a mere 20hrs 40mins in this test – more than eight hours short of the 16 Pro.

When you do eventually need to connect the phone to the mains, however, you might be disappointed with charging speeds, which remain in the Dark Ages compared with phones from the likes of Honor and OnePlus. The iPhone 16 Pro supports USB PD 2 wired charging, which will get you a 50% charge in 30 minutes, it also supports 25W wireless MagSafe charging and 15W Qi2 charging, while reverse charging is available at up to 4.5W.

To put this in context, the Samsung Galaxy S24 supports 45W wired charging and will reach 65% in 30 minutes, while the Honor Magic 6 Pro charges at 80W wired, and the OnePlus 12 at 100W, which charges to 100% in around half an hour.

Raw speed is improved as well, with the expected bump in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance and GPU speed, and not by a small margin. We’re looking at around a 14% uplift for the CPU in the Geekbench 6 multicore and single-core tests, and 6% for the GPU. This is a quick phone and it’s currently the fastest on the market, beating phones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 across the benchmarks.

What’s potentially more interesting is the big bump the NPU has received compared with previous editions of the phone. With the iPhone 15 Pro scoring around 3,800 in the Geekbench AI single precision benchmark and the iPhone 16 Pro at 4,458 in my tests, that’s a boost of around 19%. Whether that leads to a noticeable improvement in performance across the new Apple Intelligence features or not remains to be seen, however.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro review: Verdict

There isn’t much to get excited about from the standpoint of new features with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. The really interesting stuff surrounds Apple Intelligence and those features aren’t arriving straight away anyway in the UK, not to mention that they’ll also be arriving on the cheaper iPhone 16 range and the older iPhone 15 Pro. The new ultrawide camera is nice to have but I’d have preferred to see more development of the telephoto camera.

What’s perhaps more significant is the mundane aspect of battery life; this is the best-performing iPhone to have undergone our battery tests. It still can’t match the very best Android handsets, but it’s highly competitive and will be a huge step forward for iPhone owners moving up from older iPhones.