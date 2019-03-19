Best mid-range smartphone 2024: Fully tested and reviewed by our experts
Forget the flagships and save some money with the best mid-range smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed
With flagship prices regularly stretching beyond £1,000, the best mid-range smartphones are more appealing than ever for those who don’t want to sink four figures on their next phone. And it’s not even much of a concession these days, with the slick designs and impressive hardware of flagship phones steadily trickling down to more affordable models.
We’ve tested and reviewed the best smartphones from all corners of the market and gathered here the finest mid-range handsets for all needs and purposes. We’re constantly getting new phones in for testing and reviewing, so this list is regularly updated with the newest and most impressive mid-rangers.
If you’re unsure what exactly you’re looking for, our buying guide below has a brief rundown of the features to keep an eye out for. Otherwise, read on to see our picks of the best mid-range smartphones to buy right now.
JUMP TO: Buying guide
Best mid-range phone: At a glance
|Best overall
|Google Pixel 8a (~£449)
|Best mid-range iPhone:
|iPhone SE 3 (2022) (~£379)
|Best mid-range Samsung
|Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (~£439)
|Best mid-range phone design
|Nothing Phone (2a) (~£317)
|Best-value option
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (~£267)
How we test mid-range smartphones
When we receive a handset for review, we put it through a variety of tests. The first is performance, where we use two apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store: Geekbench 5 and GFXBench. These benchmarking apps provide CPU and GPU processing scores, and allow us to see where the phone fits in against the competition. A phone’s display is tested using our colorimeter and DisplayCAL software, which measures how colour-accurate a screen is, as well as providing maximum brightness and contrast ratio.
Our in-house battery life testing is performed using a looped video via the VLC app, with the screen set to 170cd/m2 brightness and flight mode engaged. We simply record where the video stops when the phone’s battery runs dry. Cameras are tested in a wide variety of lighting conditions, including landscape shots and indoor still life photography, and these images are compared against similarly priced rivals.
Best mid-range smartphones 2024
1. Google Pixel 8a: Best mid-range phone overall
Price when reviewed: From £449 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… exceptional cameras and extensive software support
- Not so great for… more expensive than last year and still just 18W charging
It may have come with a small price increase over its predecessor (more on which just below) but there’s no denying that the Google Pixel 8a earns that extra cash with several notable improvements. The new Tensor G3 chipset yields a powerful performance that matches the Pixel 8, its software support has been extended to a class-leading seven years, and while the display is as crisp and colour-accurate as ever, it now also refreshes at 120Hz.
Cameras have always been a key consideration with Pixel phones and the 8a is no different. Both of the dual rear cameras are very capable shooters, with the main camera especially capturing some of the most vibrant and detail-rich images around. Take all this and throw in a healthy dose of AI features – like the face-swapping Best Take and the scene-cleaning Magic Eraser, as well as compatibility with Google’s Gemini AI – and the Pixel 8a is an astoundingly well-rounded handset that proves terrific value, despite costing a little extra.
Read our full Google Pixel 8a review
Key specs – Processor: 3GHz Google Tensor G3; Screen: 6.1in, 2,400 x 1,080; Camera: 64MP, 13MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 14
Google Pixel 8a – Unlocked Android smartphone with advanced Pixel Camera, 24-hour battery and powerful security – Porcelain, 128GB
Also consider: Google Pixel 7a
If the price of the Pixel 8a puts you off, you can get a fantastic deal on a discounted Google Pixel 7a, with the price regularly falling below £300. The software support isn’t as extensive and you won’t get access to Gemini AI, but the Tensor G2 is still an excellent performer and the cameras remain outstanding.
The display is crisp and colour-accurate, though it only has a 90Hz refresh rate, and the battery is nearly identical to the Pixel 8a. So if value for money is more your speed, the Pixel 7a is worth considering before you commit to the latest model.
2. iPhone SE 3 (2022): Best mid-range iPhone
Price when reviewed: £429 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… compact and powerful performance
- Not so great for… poor battery life and only a 60Hz display
It might look like a bit of a relic, but the iPhone SE 3 (2022) is Apple’s best-value smartphone yet. Apple might prefer customers to spend more on the latest generation, but the lower asking price for the iPhone SE 3 makes it a far more exciting value proposition, and your wallet will likely breathe a sigh of relief in return.
Despite costing more than half the price, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) uses the same speedy processor as the iPhone 13 – the A15 Bionic – which still proves blisteringly fast in our CPU tests. The only fly in the ointment is that its battery life is a fair bit behind other options here, only lasting for around 12 hours in our looping video test.
If you would rather not spend the silly amounts of dosh for a newer iPhone, and don’t mind sacrificing a few camera features and a smaller design, then the iPhone SE is absolutely the best-value Apple phone you can buy right now.
Read our full iPhone SE 3 (2022) review
Key specs – Processor: 3.23GHz Apple A15 Bionic; Screen: 4.7in 1,334 x 750; Camera: 12MP; Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 512GB; Operating system: iOS 15
3. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Best mid-range Samsung phone
Price when reviewed: From £439 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… strong performance and decent battery life
- Not so great for… chunky build and few camera improvements
If your budget can’t stretch to the latest from Samsung’s S range, you’ll find consolation in the much more affordable Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. This mid-range handset bears similar design language to Samsung’s flagships – with flat edges and floating rear cameras – albeit slightly heavier and thicker. If you can look past that, you’ve got a strong performer, one that scored well in both our CPU and GPU benchmark tests and lasted for just over 24 hours in our looped-video battery-life test.
The display is not quite as sharp as the Galaxy A54’s – due to being 0.2in larger – but it’s still vibrant and bright, with slightly improved colour accuracy as well. We didn’t see much improvement in the cameras but these lenses are still solid enough for the price, capable of capturing detailed and well-lit images, particularly in tricky light conditions.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Key specs – Processor: 3GHz Google Tensor G3; Screen: 6.1in, 2,400 x 1,080; Camera: 64MP, 13MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 14
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Best-value mid-range phone
Price when reviewed: £270 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… striking display and impressive performance
- Not so great for… bloated software and weak video capture
Despite launching for the same price as its predecessor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G displayed several key improvements during our testing. The main camera gets bumped in both pixel count and aperture, delivering a greater level of detail in both low-light and zoom photography during our test shoot. The display is also improved; on top of the sharper 2,712 x 1,220 resolution, we recorded a lower (and therefore, better) average Delta E colour variance score of just 1.09, which speaks to terrific colour accuracy, regardless of price.
Performance was particularly impressive, with the Note 13 Pro 5G outpacing all other Android phones in its price range during our CPU benchmark tests – including gaining a 23% lead on its predecessor in the multi-core section.
The GPU results weren’t as impressive, with the 13 Pro hitting roughly the same frame rates as the 12 Pro, and Xiaomi’s software continues to be a bloated mess, but even considering these issues, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is just too good value to be discounted.
Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G review
Key specs – Processor: 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2; Screen: 6.67in, 2,712 x 1,220; Camera: 200MP, 8MP (wide), 2MP (macro); Storage: 256GB; Operating system: Android 13
5. Nothing Phone (2a): Best mid-range phone design
Price when reviewed: From £319 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… unique design and excellent battery life
- Not so great for… middling performance and colour accuracy
The Nothing Phone (2a) isn’t just the brand’s best phone yet, it’s also the most uniquely styled mid-range phone around. Carrying over the transparent back and rear LED ‘Glyph’ lighting from its predecessors, the Phone (2a) further distinguishes itself from rivals with horizontal, googly eye-style rear cameras and improved widget-based software. The result is a phone that looks like nothing else on the market right now.
The appeal goes beyond aesthetics, too. The Phone (2a) performed exceptionally well in our looping video battery life test, lasting for 27hrs 31mins before needing a recharge. The vibrant OLED display also gets far more bright than either of its predecessors, topping out at 671cd/m2 at full brightness.
Colour accuracy and CPU performance are both a little lower than the Phone (1), but neither to the point where we wouldn’t recommend the Phone (2a). For such a low price, this is an incredibly well-rounded handset, especially if you want something that stands out from the crowd.
Read our full Nothing Phone (2a) review
Key specs – Processor: 2.8GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro; Screen: 6.7in, 2,412 x 1,080; Camera: 50MP, 50MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 14
6. Xiaomi 12T: Best mid-range phone for fast charging
Price when reviewed: From £446 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… colour-accurate display and 120W fast charging
- Not so great for… no IP rating and middling secondary cameras
It’s a little older than some options on this list, but the Xiaomi 12T is still incredible value for money. The biggest selling point here is the stupendously fast 120W charging, which took the phone from empty to 68% in just 15 minutes, and onto full in 20 minutes in our tests. Even with that backing it up, the battery should see you through a full day by itself – in our looping video stamina test, the Xiaomi 12T lasted for 17hrs 37mins, which is great for this price.
The 6.67in AMOLED display also fared well in testing, with an exceptional average Delta E colour variance score of 0.8 (anything under 1 is near-enough perfect) and a reasonable, albeit not class-leading, peak brightness of 473cd/m2. Our only real issues with the 12T are that the secondary cameras don’t match the quality of the main lens and the phone lacks an official IP rating for weatherproofing.
Read our full Xiaomi 12T review
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.85GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8100-U; Screen: 6.67in, 2,712 x 1,220; Camera: 108MP, 8MP (wide), 2MP (macro); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12
How to choose the best mid-range smartphone for you
How much should I be spending?
With phone prices constantly on the rise, the middle of the market is something of a moving target. For the purposes of this list, however, we’re looking at phones that fall between £300 and £600. Anything less is getting into budget territory, while above is where we’ll find the all-singing, all-dancing flagships. Here, you’re getting the best of both worlds, with plenty of great features for a price that won’t break the bank.
What features should I look out for?
Everyone will have different priorities, but the beauty of this price range is that you’re getting a better bang for your buck, in terms of functionality. Mileage may vary from handset to handset, but in general, these are the key features to bear in mind while perusing the products:
Display: The size, resolution and refresh rate of a display will give you a good idea of how it will feel to use, while our expert testing and full-length reviews can let you know how bright the display can get and how accurate the colour reproduction is. LCD screens are still very common at this price, but there are a fair few OLEDs in here too, which in general have more impactful colours and a deeper black level.
Cameras: This is one area in which you really do need to spend the big bucks if you want the best on the market, so don’t expect to see any far-reaching telephoto cameras here. You will, however, get a decent array of main lenses, backups like ultrawide sensors, close-up macro cameras and selfie shooters. We lay out the resolutions offered by each phone’s cameras, but to see them in action, head to the full reviews, where we’ve got camera samples for you to check out.
Battery life: We use the same test to judge every phone’s battery life, allowing us to accurately compare their performance. You can see in the full reviews how individual handsets perform if battery life is top of your priority list. Also, keep an eye out for charging speeds – even at this price, we see some truly ridiculous speeds that can fill a phone from empty in less than an hour.
Performance: As with most features, the top-end chipsets generally don’t make it down to mid-range phones, but that doesn’t mean that you lose out on performance. For most people, the speeds offered by mid-range phones are more than enough for daily tasks, and the GPUs can often put in a decent showing with relatively graphics-intensive games, too.
Storage: The phones in this list generally offer one or two of the following storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. For most people, there should be plenty of space for all your apps and photos, but if you find yourself nudging up against that space limit often, look out for models that have a microSD card slot – this will let you expand the storage on the cheap.