Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Still the definitive Android flagship?

Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Performance and battery life

Moving back to shared features, both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset. Architecturally, we’re looking at a nona-core chip (that’s nine CPU cores) with boosted clock speeds of 3GHz compared to the previous 2.85GHz. Google has been shouting about all sorts of AI processing improvements, too, in particular that the machine learning model is ten times faster than the original Tensor found inside the Pixel 6.

How does the Tensor G3 stack up in our benchmark tests? The answer is as predictable as it was last year, in that we have seen some gen-on-gen improvement but it doesn’t match up against the mighty iPhone 15 or its Qualcomm-based Android competition.

In the Geekbench 6 single- and multi-core tests, the Pixel 8 Pro scored 1,741 and 4,070 respectively, which is an uptick of up to 17%. However, it’s still a way off the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra’s scores – and even further behind the iPhone 15 Pro’s unbeatable figures.

That being said, it’s not like I ran into any issues in day-to-day operation, with my entire time spent with the phone feeling remarkably fluid and responsive, aided by that lovely 120Hz display. In gaming, we get another improvement, with an average frame rate of 79fps at default resolution in the on-screen portion of the GFXBench Car Chase test.

Battery life has also increased, though not by a huge amount, leaving plenty of room for improvement. In our video playback test, the Pixel 8 Pro lasted for 19hrs 32mins, beating the previous model by almost exactly one hour. That’s weaker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and a good deal less than the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s score of 28hrs 41mins.

Wired charging speeds have been increased slightly from 23W to 27W, but this didn’t make much of a difference in our tests. The Pixel 8 Pro went from empty to 50% in just over 30mins, while the 23W wireless charging remains the same as last year.