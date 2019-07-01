Best simple mobile phone for older people 2024: Top picks in the Black Friday sales

We pride ourselves on our tech knowledge here at Expert Reviews, but there’s a slightly different thought process to selecting the best mobile phone for older people. Our team has tested more than 600 phones and tablets on the site over the years, but we’re always aware that not everyone feels so comfortable using these devices.

The idea of navigating and using a phone can be daunting for those who have only encountered them in later life. If you or someone you know struggles with conventional devices, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on everything that a mobile phone has to offer. Thankfully, there are quite a few mobile phones that have been designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind, and we’ve tested a number of them. We also have a round-up dedicated to the best budget phones as a new phone doesn’t always have to mean breaking the bank.

Our roundup of the best simple mobile phones for older people is designed to help you make an informed decision based on your own specific requirements or the needs of someone you know. Whether your concerns are ease of use, vision, mobility impairment or generally just a bit of technophobia, our comprehensive list of the best simple mobile phones includes something for everyone. We’ve also included a hand buying guide to help make your buying decision even easier.