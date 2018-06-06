Best Samsung phone 2024: The ultimate Galaxy smartphone, as tested by us

Picking out the best Samsung phone is no simple task. The South Korean tech giant has been the biggest handset manufacturer in the world over the past decade or so, largely because it turns out so many of the best smartphones in the business.

Unlike its chief rival Apple, Samsung has flooded the market with a series of Galaxy phone models that span a healthy price range, from the dirt-cheap Galaxy A15 to the extra-large Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve put more than 70 of Samsung’s phones to the test over the years and they’ve rarely let us down.

Which Samsung phone you choose will depend on a range of factors. Budget is likely the primary component when making this decision, but you’ll also want to weigh up other important factors such as screen size, display quality, battery life and camera characteristics. We run through the top Samsung phone picks below, preceded by a brief explanation of how we test each phone that comes through our doors.