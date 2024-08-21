Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: The big Pro has some big cons

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review: Performance and battery life

Google has traditionally priced its top-end flagships a little behind the competition, which made the Tensor chipset’s lower performance scores easier to stomach, but this price increase puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL in direct contention with the fastest phones on the market. While I found it to be nice and nippy in general use, the Geekbench 6 benchmark results showed just how behind the competition Google still is.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL does deliver a solid improvement over the Pixel 8 Pro but it’s still leagues behind the results of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12. Considering that the latter is £200 cheaper, the fact that it exceeded the Pixel by 21% in the multi-core portion isn’t a great look for Google.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL got fairly warm while running the GFXBench tests, which didn’t give me much confidence, but when I moved on to testing Genshin: Impact, it cooled down for the most part.

I found the game to run smoothly enough, with no lags or stuttering, but as you can see in the chart below, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is as far behind the competition in the GPU stakes as it is in the CPU. It’s also barely any better than the Pixel 8 Pro, which is disappointing.

A much more positive result was the battery life, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL showing real improvement over the Pixel 8 Pro. Lasting for 29hrs 33mins in our looping video test, the 9 Pro XL beats its predecessor by a massive 10 hours, surpassing the iPhone 15 Pro Max and drawing close to the OnePlus 12.