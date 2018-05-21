The best mobile networks in 2024, based on our annual customer survey and full reviews

How to choose the best mobile network for you

What is a mobile network virtual operator (MVNO)?

Many of the networks on the list above are MVNOs, which simply means that they run on one of the four major UK networks: Vodafone, EE, Three and O2. As such, they share the coverage and average download speeds of their host networks, but have the freedom to set lower prices.

How much data do you need?

You can easily find 2GB to 4GB packages for £5 to £6/mth nowadays. We’d suggest looking at 10GB to 20GB contracts as the minimum, though, while some of the best value packages now come with 30GB, 100GB or more. That gives you the freedom to stream music and video or play online games, and if you plan to use your mobile as a Wi-Fi hotspot or use game streaming services, you might want to go even further. Unlimited data deals are no longer the expensive luxury they once were, either.

How long should your contract be?

Most SIM-only contracts generally last a year, but some networks are now offering compelling deals that sign you up for 18 months or two years. If you’re happy to make that commitment, you can save a few pounds per month or bag some extra data. Pay monthly phone contracts tend to last two years, sometimes three.

You’ll also see SIM-only deals that work on a rolling monthly basis, which gives you the flexibility to buy lots of data when you need it, and then switch down to a cheaper plan when you don’t. Smarty, Giffgaff, Voxi, Lebara and iD Mobile all offer great-value options here.

These rolling, 30-day plans also let you avoid mid-contract price hikes, which are increasingly common on longer-term contracts and usually involve the monthly cost rising by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation plus an additional 3.9% every spring.

Do you need a family plan or a spending cap?

A few virtual networks allow you to take multiple SIMs on a single contract, and even share data between them. This may work out cheaper than taking out separate contracts, or net you useful perks or bonus data as a reward. What’s more, it gives you more control over spending, as you can decide which plan different family members need. Some plans even allow you to share unused allowances or a rollover pot.

Another way to keep costs under control is by setting spending caps. Most providers now support these, and they help ensure that, should you (or your offspring) burn through the allowance, you won’t get a horrific shock when you open the next bill.

Are you planning to roam abroad?

All UK networks used to allow you to use your call, text and data allowances while travelling within the EU, while a few allowed you to use them in other popular destinations, such as the US and Australia.

Sadly, post-Brexit, this is no longer the case. Vodafone, EE and Three now charge customers for inclusive EU roaming, and while most of the virtual network operators have yet to follow, you’ll still find a data cap in place for while you’re travelling abroad.

What’s the coverage like in your area?

There’s one other crucial thing you should check before you sign up: 4G and 5G coverage. If your network is weak in your area, it won’t matter how fast or how good it is elsewhere.

All mobile networks offer an online coverage checker, so you can enter your postcode and find out what services are available where you are. Ofcom also has a coverage checker that can tell you which of the four networks will give you data and enhanced data services.