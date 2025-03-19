Samsung Galaxy A56 review: The best mid-range Samsung phone

Samsung Galaxy A56 review: Performance and battery life

The Exynos 1580 processor is a decent improvement over the previous generation, beating the Exynos 1480-powered Galaxy A55 by 16% in the single-core benchmarks and 12% in the multi-core. It still can’t match the speeds of the Google Pixel 8a, however, which beat the Samsung by 29% and 13%, in the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

And then, of course, Apple’s blisteringly powerful silicon sees the iPhone 16e far surpassing any Android options in this price range.

It’s a similar story in the GFXBench GPU tests: the Galaxy A56 hits a higher framerate than its predecessor but the Pixel 8a puts everything else to shame, with on-screen and off-screen framerates close to twice that of all the other competitors.

Even still, the Galaxy A56 is a decent enough gaming phone; it played Genshin: Impact on the default graphics settings relatively smoothly, without any notable lagging or stuttering. If you want the best gaming performance for this kind of money, the Pixel is a better choice, but casual gamers will get on fine with the Galaxy A56.

Samsung finally secures advantage over Google in the battery life stakes, with the Galaxy A56 lasting for a fantastic 28hrs 5mins. That’s around four hours longer than both its predecessor and the Google Pixel 8a.

The 45W charging brought the phone from empty to 50% in 25 minutes, but things slowed down a little from there and it took 1hr 15mins to hit 100%. That’s not much better than the 25W charging on the Galaxy A55 (1hr 20mins) but it is much better than the Pixel 8a’s 18W charging, which took closer to two hours to reach 100%.

