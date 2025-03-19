Google Pixel 9a preview: Raising (and removing) the bar

The Pixel 9a is a little taller and wider than the Pixel 8a, measuring 73 x 154mm, but it retains the same 8.9mm thickness and weighs a couple of grams less, at 186g. It’s also a little more robust than its predecessor, with the dust and water resistance rating upped from IP67 to IP68.

Accompanying that slightly larger build is a more expansive 6.3in pOLED display, with a marginally higher 1,080 x 2,424 resolution and the same 120Hz peak refresh rate as before. Once again, there are fairly thick bezels bordering the screen and Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch protection. Google claims this is the brightest display on any Pixel a-series phone to date, with a claimed peak of 2,700 nits.

Looking to the internals, we’ve got the same Google Tensor G4 chipset used by the rest of the Pixel 9 series, paired here with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The battery is a fair bit larger than the Pixel 8a’s (5,100mAh compared to 4,492mAh), which could be significant, and wired charging has improved slightly from 18W to 23W. Wireless charging, alas, remains at the bare minimum of 7.5W.

We’ve got a new main camera for this generation, with a 48-megapixel resolution (lower than the Pixel 8a’s 64-megapixel unit) and an f/1.7 aperture, which is wider than the Pixel 8a’s f/1.9. I was a big fan of the Pixel 8a’s main camera so we’ll have to see if this rejiggering of specifications is a move for the better or worse when it comes to the full review.

Otherwise, the cameras are the same as before, with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide lens sat alongside the main camera and another 13-megapixel (f/2.2) unit in a holepunch notch at the top of the display for selfie shots.

On the software front, the Google Pixel 9a runs Android 15 out of the box and is getting the same seven years of Pixel feature drops, OS updates and security patches as all of Google’s current lineup. All the Gemini features that the Pixel 8a enjoyed are returning here, as well as the generative AI Pixel Studio, auto-reframing and re-imaging for the Magic Editor and the Add Me feature, which composites the photo taker into group shots.

Google Pixel 9a preview: Early verdict

The Google Pixel 8a has been my favourite mid-range phone since it was released and based on this first look, the Pixel 9a could well step neatly in to claim that crown. I miss the camera bar already, but that feels like a small issue when compared with how much potential the Pixel 9a has elsewhere.

I’m particularly interested to see if that much larger battery can deliver an equally substantial jump in battery life. All will become clear when I get my hands on a Pixel 9a in the near future, so be sure to check back in soon for my full review, to see if Google has produced another fantastic mid-range phone.