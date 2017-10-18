Best phone camera 2024: Tested Android and Apple cameras in the Prime Day sales

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested all of the best phone cameras, snapping pictures with around 50 new handsets last year alone. As such, we know exactly which phones have the right cameras for all of your photography needs.

From the most expensive flagships to the budget handsets you buy out of sheer necessity, we put each and every phone camera that comes across our desks through the same thorough testing process, vetting all available lenses in real-world scenarios before we decide whether or not to recommend them.

You can read a more detailed breakdown of our testing process just below, and we’ve also got a handy link that will jump you down to our buying guide, where you’ll find a quick rundown of all the terminology and features to look out for when shopping for a new smartphone camera. Otherwise, read on to see our regularly updated list of the best phone cameras on the market.

