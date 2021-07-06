Best smartphone 2024: Prime Day deals on our favourite handsets

Android has a much wider reach than iOS, running on the majority of smartphones on the market. However, there are a few different versions out there: look for a phone running Android 12 or higher, as older releases are outdated. What’s more, manufacturers often customise their own versions of Android, so the user experience differs between handsets – if you’re interested in a particular phone, it’s a good idea to try it out for yourself before you buy.

What should I look for in a smartphone display?

The touchscreen is the primary way you interact with your phone, so its size and quality are very important. A big display helps make text easy to read and lets you fit lots of content on the screen at once – but it also makes for a bigger, heavier phone.

Pixel density, measured in pixels per inch (ppi), is another factor. This determines how clear and sharp text will appear on a screen – a smaller number of pixels stretched across a huge screen will lead to jagged edges. The underlying display technology can also make a visible difference to the overall appearance: IPS panels are often the brightest, but AMOLED typically has bolder contrast and richer colours.

What about performance and battery life?

The clock speed of a phone’s processor (measured in GHz) gives an indication of how fast the CPU runs, but not all CPUs are created equal: check the benchmark scores in our reviews to see which phones are really the fastest. You don’t necessarily need the fastest phone on the market, but a more powerful processor ensures that the operating system will feel fluid and responsive, and that the phone won’t stutter when running demanding apps and games.

Battery life is another important consideration. Generally speaking, the bigger the phone’s battery capacity (measured in watt-hours or milliamp-hours), the longer it’s likely to last on a single charge. Again, though, the raw figures don’t tell the whole story, as some phones burn through power faster than others. Our standard comparative battery tests provide an indication of which phones last longest; the actual battery life you see will depend very much on how long you spend using the phone and which apps you use.

How much smartphone storage do I need?

Built-in storage is handy for keeping instant-access copies of photos and videos, and it’s a must for installing apps. Some phones start at 64GB, but if you like to load up on games and productivity tools, or shoot lots of high-resolution video, the internal storage will fill up quickly. We recommend most people go up to at least 128GB; a few Android phones have a microSD slot so you can expand the storage beyond what’s built in, but this is quite rare nowadays.

