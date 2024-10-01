Sony reteams with Olivia Rodrigo as it fleshes out the LinkBuds series

Sony LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds Fit: Features

Just like the LinkBuds Speaker, both the Open and the Fit support Bluetooth Multipoint and are rated IPX4 for splash protection. Wear detection returns on both models, as does Sony’s Wide Tap Area feature, which lets you control the buds by tapping on your cheek (roughly around the temporomandibular joint) instead of on the buds themselves. We’ve found this feature to be hit and miss in the past, so hopefully it’s a little more refined this time.

There are some new features as well, including the all-new Sony Voice Control, which allows you to control playback by saying “hey headphones”, and there’s a completely redesigned Sound Connect App that allows you to control all of the LinkBuds entries (as well as future headphones, wireless earbuds and speakers) in one place.

The new Background Music Mode is the most interesting addition, as it sounds like a very specialised spatial audio mode. The idea is that, when enabled, audio will sound like it’s coming from the space around you, as opposed to headphones playing right into your ears. The options shown were “My Room”, “Living Room” and “Cafe”. It’s unclear at this point what the difference between the three is but I’d imagine that they’re scales of distance, with My Room feeling the closest and Cafe presenting the audio furthest away.

This is another one that we’ll need to test out before commenting on how effective it is but it’s an interesting idea. Would it not be simpler to just play music from your phone or a speaker? Sure, but I definitely see the appeal of achieving that vibe while riding the train or sitting up in bed while your partner is sleeping, for instance.