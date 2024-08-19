Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

JBL Tour Pro 3 review: Bigger screen, better sound, higher price

Headphones
Image of the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds and charging case
Our Rating :
Price when reviewed : £280
inc VAT

The JBL Tour Pro 3 address their predecessor’s main audio issue and sport an improved case but are held back by a couple of niggles

Pros

  • Improved audio
  • Packed with features
  • Bluetooth and Auracast retransmission

Cons

  • Fiddly fit
  • Ambient mode affects sound quality
  • Control customisation limitations

The JBL Tour Pro 3 are the third pair of JBL wireless earbuds I’ve reviewed with a charging case housing a touchscreen display.

The earbuds have received several upgrades compared to their predecessors, which is just as well given they’re the manufacturer’s priciest wireless in-ears yet at £299. That price puts them firmly in premium territory and in direct competition with our favourite true wireless options from the likes of Sony, Apple, Bose and Bowers & Wilkins.

The Tour Pro 3’s display is larger than those found on the JBL Tour Pro 2 and JBL Live Beam 3, and the case’s capabilities have been expanded. They do a good job of holding their own against their rivals in most areas and have the edge where breadth of features and customisation are concerned, but their main draw remains the case. If you want control of almost every aspect of your earbuds experience without needing your phone, these are the flagship buds for you.

Check price at JBL

JBL Tour Pro 3 review: What do you get for the money?

As noted above, the Tour Pro 3 don’t come cheap. They’re £30 dearer than their predecessors were at launch, and, at the time of writing, £130 more than the Live Beam 3 (£150). So, if you’re only interested in a charging case with a touchscreen display, there are more cost-effective alternatives available.

The Tour Pro 3 are the most advanced earbuds in JBL’s roster, however, and have a set of specifications worthy of their flagship status. They use Bluetooth 5.3, support multipoint pairing and are compatible with the SBC, AAC, LC3 and LDAC codecs. The latter enables high-resolution streaming, which is essential for a pair of premium buds.

Image of the JBL Tour Pro 3's charging case open on a table with both earbuds inside

There’s also support for noise-cancelling and ambient sound modes, along with three proprietary JBL Spatial 360 Sound modes: Movie, Music and Game. These are bolstered by the addition of two new options – Fixed and Head Tracking – that lock the spatial effect in place and have them track the movements of your head, respectively.

The buds also get a new hybrid dual-driver acoustic system. This uses the same 11mm dynamic drivers found in the Tour Pro 2 in combination with balanced armature drivers handling frequencies above 8kHz, with each driver driven by its own DAC.

Image of the JBL Tour Pro 3 true wireless earbuds

The case’s most significant new capability is Bluetooth retransmission. When connected to an audio source via the included USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to 3.5mm cables, it will function as a Bluetooth transmitter, broadcasting audio to the buds. JBL isn’t the first brand to incorporate this – Bowers & Wilkins introduced it with the PI7 and its latest flagship buds, the Pi8, also make use of it – but it’s a welcome addition to the Tour Pro 3’s arsenal.

Auracast is also supported via the case, allowing you to broadcast what you’re listening to to anyone within range. Auracast isn’t widely available yet, but it’s good to know the Tour Pro 3 will be ready to take advantage of it when it is.

Image of the USB-C port and Bluetooth pairing button on the JBL Tour Pro 3's charging case

Battery life when using active noise cancellation is unchanged from the Tour Pro 2; you’ll still get roughly eight hours from the buds, with the case providing three full charges. Switching ANC off pushes total battery life to around 44 hours, which is highly impressive. Wireless charging is supported too, which is also nice to see.

READ NEXT: Best bone-conduction headphones

JBL Tour Pro 3 review: What did we like about them?

While I’m reluctant to add yet another digital interface to the long list I already interact with (and said as much in my JBL Tour Pro 2 and JBL Live Beam 3 reviews), I’m coming around to the idea of a touchscreen charging case.

The more I used the Tour Pro 3’s case, the more I appreciated its convenience. You can use it to access every important feature the Tour Pro 3 have to offer and customise which features are displayed to a reasonable degree.

Image of the reviewer interacting with the JBL Tour Pro 3's charging case's digital display

When testing the Asus ROG Ally X on my commute to the office, I had the case on my lap and could freely switch equaliser presets, engage spatial audio and keep an eye on alerts coming through Slack and Whatsapp. Doing so proved a lot easier than executing the same actions via my phone.

There are still a few niche settings like Max Volume Limiter and Left/Right Balance that can only be accessed via the JBL Headphones app but for the most part, you’ll set these once and forget about them.

Screenshots of the JBL Headphones app showing the general settings for the Tour Pro 3

The additional screen real estate didn’t make a huge difference to my experience but is welcome nonetheless, and I appreciate that JBL has added battery life, time and alert information to the lock screen. Having to unlock the case to see these things on the Tour Pro 2 was a pain, so being able to pull them up by simply tapping once on the screen is a great quality-of-life change.

Bluetooth retransmission, meanwhile, is a handy addition. It enabled me to use the earbuds with my PlayStation Portal, which typically only supports the Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headsets, and there was no discernible lag between video and audio. I’ve not flown with the Tour Pro 3 yet but their retransmission capabilities will undoubtedly prove useful when I escape abroad later in the year.

Image of the JBL Tour Pro 3's charging case connection to the PlayStation Portal via a USB-C to 3.5mm cable

I had some issues with the sound quality on the Tour Pro 2 but was more positive about the Live Beam 3. I’m pleased to report that the Tour Pro 3 are another step in the right direction. They’re capable of going very loud and maintain composure at high volumes, while the balanced armature drivers deliver impressive clarity in the upper registers.

They’re not short on detail or lacking in tonal expression, either. I was able to clearly pick out less prominent elements of Radiohead’s Karma Police, and the haunting cynicism in Tom Yorke’s vocals was articulated adeptly.

Side view of the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds being worn in-ear

I was also pleasantly surprised by the latest iteration of Harman’s Personi-Fi audio personalisation technology. This uses the results of an in-app test to tweak audio based on how well you hear certain frequencies and, in the past, I’ve found it to have little to no effect. I was actually able to discern a difference this time, however, and preferred how the buds sounded with my personalised profile engaged.

Battery life is another area in which the Tour Pro 3 deserve plaudits. They outlast all of their similarly priced rivals and I’m only just needing to top them up after ten days of extensive testing.

Screenshots of the JBL Headphones app showing audio settings for the Tour Pro 3

Finally, as I tend to do in all my reviews of JBL headphones, I want to praise the level of customisation available. Whether you want to create your own EQ, change your voice to sound more powerful while on calls or set a specific level of noise cancellation, the JBL Headphones app has you covered, with one notable exception that I’ll discuss below.

READ NEXT: Best Bluetooth speaker

JBL Tour Pro 3 review: What could be improved?

Though my time with the Tour Pro 3 was largely positive, a few niggling issues hold them back from receiving a higher star rating.

The most frustrating of these was their fit. I had no issues whatsoever with comfort; the buds felt good in my ears and remained that way throughout longer listening sessions. However, establishing an effective in-ear seal in my right ear proved tricky.

Close-up image of the JBL Tour Pro 3 true wireless earbuds being worn in-ear

I had to do quite a lot of fiddling around with the left bud to get the thumbs up from the in-app “Check My Best Fit” test using the largest tips. I also found myself having to readjust it more regularly than I’d have liked as facial movements like chewing caused it to move ever so slightly.

This had a knock-on effect on noise cancellation, which was otherwise very impressive. With both buds optimally wedged in my ears, the Tour Pro 3 took a hefty chunk out of the sounds around me. But when the left bud shifted just a tiny bit, my perceived isolation from the outside world diminished somewhat. Your mileage will vary where fit is concerned, and with six sizes of eartips to choose from, most people should be able to find a pair that works for them. None of them were the perfect fit for me, however.

Image of the JBL Tour Pro 3 true wireless earbuds with silicone eartips on

A more general gripe I have is that switching between the noise cancelling and ambient sound modes alters how the buds sound. They lose some bass presence in Ambient Aware mode and sound thinner and less satisfying as a result. This isn’t a dealbreaker given you’ll likely use the ANC mode more frequently but is galling nonetheless.

I’m also still not a huge fan of JBL’s virtual audio spatialisation for music. It doesn’t sound as natural or immersive as Apple and Bose’s takes on the format and I didn’t find myself engaging it outside of testing. The Movie and Game modes are more impactful but I still feel there’s still room for improvement here.

Image of the JBL Tour Pro 3's charging case displaying Spatial Audio settings

Lastly, for all their customisation options, the Tour Pro 3 don’t give you full governance over their touch controls. There’s no way to have volume controls, ambient sound controls and playback controls on the buds at once, which I find exasperating. Using the case to control whichever group of controls you omit alleviates this to an extent but having touch controls that tick every box would be preferable.

Check price at JBL

JBL Tour Pro 3 review: Should you buy them?

The premium true wireless earbuds market is a tough nut to crack and JBL is giving it a real go with its Tour Pro range. The Tour Pro 3 are a feature-rich, highly customisable package offering useful functionality that’s rarely found elsewhere and they improve upon their predecessor’s sound quality and noise cancellation.

They’re not class leading in either department, however, with the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 offering more authoritative, precise and full-bodied sound and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds attenuating external noise more effectively.

That said, there’s still a case to be made for them and that case revolves around their case. It’s really grown on me as a method of control and with the aforementioned upgrades to performance, the Tour Pro 3 are in a stronger position to take on the competition than their predecessor was. It’s just a shame they’ve received a bit of a price hike; at £250, they would have been a compelling proposition.

Read more

Reviews
Bowers & Willkins Pi8 teaser image Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review: Class-leading sound
Why AI is so important for the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro
An image showing a hand holding the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds on the left hand side, and the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds displayed on a wooden surface on the right Bose FINALLY adds multipoint support to its flagship earbuds
Aerial shot of the JBL Tour One M2 headphones on wooden floor background with their earcups facing the ground The best over-ear headphones to buy
Sony WH-1000XM5 laid down showing noise cancelling button The best ANC headphones you can buy
Beats Fit Pro review: A good alternative to the AirPods Pro?
apple airpods 3 back market single airpods Apple AirPods 3 review: Simply sensational
Sony WH-1000XM4: The best ANC headphones just got better
Shokz OpenRun Pro review Shokz OpenRun Pro: The best bone-conduction headphones