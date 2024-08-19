JBL Tour Pro 3 review: Bigger screen, better sound, higher price

The JBL Tour Pro 3 are the third pair of JBL wireless earbuds I’ve reviewed with a charging case housing a touchscreen display.

The earbuds have received several upgrades compared to their predecessors, which is just as well given they’re the manufacturer’s priciest wireless in-ears yet at £299. That price puts them firmly in premium territory and in direct competition with our favourite true wireless options from the likes of Sony, Apple, Bose and Bowers & Wilkins.

The Tour Pro 3’s display is larger than those found on the JBL Tour Pro 2 and JBL Live Beam 3, and the case’s capabilities have been expanded. They do a good job of holding their own against their rivals in most areas and have the edge where breadth of features and customisation are concerned, but their main draw remains the case. If you want control of almost every aspect of your earbuds experience without needing your phone, these are the flagship buds for you.