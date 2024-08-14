ROG Ally vs ROG Ally X: Which Windows-powered handheld should you buy?

I was reasonably positive about the Asus ROG Ally when I reviewed it, awarding it four stars in May 2023. Fourteen months later, I still use it regularly despite finally getting hold of a PlayStation Portal and sinking countless hours into console exclusives like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Spider-Man 2.

It isn’t without its issues, however. It can do justice to demanding AAA titles in its most powerful Turbo mode, but battery life is prohibitively short; after an hour or so of intense gaming, you’ll need to reach for the charger. Windows 11 is another stumbling block: it provides access to a fantastic range of gaming platforms but is a clunky operating system for a handheld console.

hen you have the reports of the Ally frying users’ SD cards. Asus acknowledged the issue shortly after launch, stating that “under certain thermal stress conditions the SD card reader may malfunction”. It later extended the warranty of the reader to 24 months and offered to reimburse those whose cards had been damaged, but only in the US.