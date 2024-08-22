Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: The key differences between B&W’s new wireless earbuds

Bowers & Wilkins unveiled two new pairs of true wireless earbuds earlier this week as it seeks to take on noise-cancelling heavyweights such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM5.

The flagship Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 replace the outgoing Pi7 S2, while their cheaper siblings the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 take the place of the Pi5 S2 in the brand’s lineup.

Like their predecessors, both sets are designed for discerning music fans with big budgets but there are some distinct differences between the two, which I’ve laid out here to help you pick the pair that’s right for you. If you like the look of the more expensive option, you can read more about how they perform in my Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review.

