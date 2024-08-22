Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: The key differences between B&W’s new wireless earbuds
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 cost £130 more than their Pi6 stablemates – here’s what that extra outlay gets you
Bowers & Wilkins unveiled two new pairs of true wireless earbuds earlier this week as it seeks to take on noise-cancelling heavyweights such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM5.
The flagship Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 replace the outgoing Pi7 S2, while their cheaper siblings the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 take the place of the Pi5 S2 in the brand’s lineup.
Like their predecessors, both sets are designed for discerning music fans with big budgets but there are some distinct differences between the two, which I’ve laid out here to help you pick the pair that’s right for you. If you like the look of the more expensive option, you can read more about how they perform in my Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Price and availability
The Pi8 will set you back £349 – the same price as the Pi7 S2 – while the Pi6 are priced at £219, which is £30 cheaper than the Pi5 S2 cost at launch.
Both are available to pre-order from Bowers & Wilkins and select UK retailers now, with the Pi8 going on sale on 28 August, and the Pi6 scheduled to hit stores on 15 September.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Design
While the buds look very similar to each other, both have undergone significant changes from their predecessors. They’re a completely different shape, more compact and their new shells should no longer partially block the antennae, sensors and mics housed within while worn.
The Pi8 come in four colourways: Anthracite Black, Dove White, Jade Green and Midnight Blue. The Pi6, meanwhile, will be available in Cloud Grey, Storm Grey, Forest Green and Glacier Blue. Their dimensions are identical – 65 x 29 x 52mm (WDH) – but the Pi8 look more luxurious thanks to silver detailing on the black model and gold detailing on the other three options. Both options possess an IP54 rating, certifying them dust-protected and water-resistant, though this only covers the earbuds and not the charging cases.
Having used the Pi8 for a couple of weeks, I can say that the design overhaul is definitely a successful one, both in terms of comfort and aesthetic appeal.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Audio
This is where one of the main differences between the two pairs of earbuds lies. The Pi8 use premium 12mm Carbon Cone drivers similar to those found in the over-ear PX8, while the Pi6 incorporate bio-cellulose drivers of the same size. This gives the Pi8 a big advantage where the natural reproduction of high-frequency sounds is concerned.
The Pi8 are also the superior choice for Bluetooth codec compatibility. Both pairs of buds support SBC, AAC, aptX Classic and aptX Adaptive via Bluetooth 5.4 but aptX Lossless is exclusive to the more expensive Pi8. Multipoint pairing is available on both.
The other audio-related difference worth noting is that the Pi8 gain access to a five-band customisable EQ via the Bowers & Wilkins Music app. This is the most control Bowers has ever given consumers over how their earbuds sound, but the Pi6 miss out on it.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Charging case
The biggest difference between the Pi8 and Pi6 is hidden away in the case. Like the Pi7 and Pi7 S2 before them, the Pi8 are capable of doubling as a Bluetooth retransmitter, broadcasting audio from whatever analogue source they’re connected to via the USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to 3.5mm cables included in their box, while the cheaper Pi6 lack this feature.
The Pi8’s retransmission capabilities have been upgraded from those found on the Pi7 S2. Previously, audio was transmitted via aptX Low Latency, but this time around, you can enjoy high-resolution music courtesy of aptX Adaptive by using the USB-C to USB-C cable with a source such as a recent iPhone or MacBook.
Both cases have received a welcome redesign. They’re now smaller and pebble-shaped, which makes it slightly easier to slip them into your trouser pocket.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Battery life
Battery life hasn’t been an area of strength for B&W earbuds in the past and the brand is seeking to address this by increasing the in-ear stamina on both the Pi8 and Pi8 compared to their predecessors.
The Pi8 should now last around 6.5hrs (up from 5 hours) with ANC on before conking out, though their total battery life including the case is an hour less than the Pi7 S2’s 21 hours. Meanwhile, the Pi6 get a hefty three-hour boost to in-ear battery life, bringing it to an impressive 8 hours. Their case holds two full charges for a total playtime of 24 hours, which is the same as the Pi5 S2.
When you need to top up the cases, only the Pi8 give you the option to do so wirelessly using a Qi charging pad. The Pi6 doesn’t support this functionality but does support fast charging.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Additional functionality and features
Elsewhere, there’s not a huge amount to differentiate the Pi8 and Pi6. Both house three microphones in each earbud to handle calls and noise cancellation and have a transparency mode to pipe in external sound when necessary.
The Pi8 use a slightly different noise-rejection system when you’re on calls, however. They’ve adopted the Alango platform found in the PX8, while the Pi6 use Clear Voice Capture (CVC), which is widely used in the true wireless world.
Unsurprisingly, the more expensive option is also said to offer improved noise cancellation. Bowers is using a new ANC algorithm on the Pi8 to try and close the gap between its flagship buds and class-leading options like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
Capacitive touch controls are supported by both pairs of buds and can be customised to a limited extent using the B&W Music app. The sensors enabling these controls are more advanced than those found on the Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 so should be more responsive and reliable to use.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: Which should you buy?
Without having tested the Pi6, it’s impossible to give a definitive judgement on this at present. But if wireless charging and Bluetooth retransmission are important to you, then the Pi8 are the obvious choice.
The pricier model also have more impressive audio credentials (and sound superb by the way) and a slightly snazzier appearance. That will make them the de-facto choice for those who are seeking truly premium audio – or looking to emulate new Bowers poster boy David Beckham.
The Pi6 still look rather swanky, however, and I imagine they will be no slouches where sound quality is concerned, either. They’re also considerably cheaper and the most affordable way to enjoy a Bowers & Wilkins true wireless experience.